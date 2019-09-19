Regroup Telehealth and IPHCA Announce Partnership to Expand Access to Mental Health Care in Underserved Communities

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regroup Telehealth, a telepsychiatry company, and the Illinois Primary Health Care Association (IPHCA) today announced a joint partnership aimed at expanding access to behavioral healthcare across Illinois, Iowa and Missouri.

“Telepsychiatry is an ideal solution to deliver services to patients of community health centers in remote and underserved areas,” said Jordan Powell, president and chief executive officer of IPHCA. “Regroup’s ability to integrate scarce clinicians into IPHCA’s network of community health centers is extremely valuable, and we look forward to seeing an increase in patients utilizing accessible treatment.”

IPHCA represents 48 community health center members that operate nearly 380 sites in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri — serving 1.4 million patients annually. Under the partnership, Regroup will connect with IPHCA’s community health centers through marketing and communication channels to educate members on the effectiveness of integrated telepsychiatry solutions. IPHCA positions its members to be the providers of choice within the communities they serve through advocacy, education and technical assistance, emphasizing a high-quality, accessible and integrated health center model of care.

“Regroup is excited to enter into this partnership with IPHCA to increase access to behavioral health services across communities in these states,” said David Cohn, CEO and founder of Regroup. “Through Regroup’s innovative telepsychiatry technology, high-quality behavioral health professionals can connect with patients who may otherwise not receive care.”

About Regroup

In partnership with providers at more than 100 community locations across America, Regroup brings individualized mental health services to thousands of patients often isolated by geographic, economic and social conditions. Regroup’s clinician-focused culture attracts highly qualified psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, therapists and clinical social workers with specialized skills ranging from pediatric and geriatric to medication management and psychotherapy. Our telemedicine technology and administrative expertise seamlessly integrates mental health into partner care plans and workflows, yielding better patient care, shorter wait times and reduced red tape at primary care, community, hospital and correctional clinics. For more information visit www.regrouptelehealth.com.

About IPHCA

IPHCA represents Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) or community health centers—entities created by Congress to meet the health care needs of underserved communities and high-risk patients. These centers fill a void by providing care for those whom other providers often do not serve. Since FQHCs must, by law, serve the medically underserved regardless of their ability to pay, CHCs are located in geographic regions designated as having a shortage of medical providers who serve this population. In addition, the medically underserved may be low-income, uninsured, homeless, affected by HIV/AIDS, struggling with substance abuse and/or have special needs. IPHCA is committed to fulfilling its mission of helping communities help themselves by advocating and expanding community primary care services across Illinois, and assisting member organizations in fulfilling their goal of community empowerment through health care choice. By advocating on behalf of members’ interests, IPHCA also advocates for underserved citizens and communities. For more information visit https://www.iphca.org/Home.aspx