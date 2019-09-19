Ooma Selects Awake Security for Autonomous Threat Hunting

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Awake Security, the only advanced network traffic analysis (NTA) company that delivers a privacy-aware solution, today announced that Ooma has selected the Awake Security Platform to autonomously hunt for and respond to threats missed by traditional security solutions. Awake’s network-based approach also provides the security team with a complete view of their attack surface and the business assets that could be targeted, acting as a low friction backstop that ensures existing controls and policies are working as expected.

“At Ooma, we create new communications experiences for small businesses and consumers. Our network is extremely busy and is foundational for us to deliver a high-quality service to our customers,” said Toby Farrand, vice president of engineering and operations at Ooma. “With Awake, we not only adopt great technology, but also their decades of security expertise. This empowers our team to prioritize the devices, users and applications at risk, understand the threats targeting those, and sets us up for quick, effective response.”

The Awake Security Platform, which is currently ranked as the #1 security solution being evaluated by Global 1000 Companies, can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud. The core of the platform – the Awake Nucleus – automatically detects malicious intent with its Adversarial Modeling™ capabilities, which offer a multi-dimensional analysis across factors including time, entities and protocols to identify subtle attacker TTPs. The Awake Sensors learn and “remember” the behavior of previously monitored entities in order to stay ahead of changing attacker techniques.

“As attackers grow smarter and blend in with typical network behavior, traditional network security approaches no longer work,” said Rahul Kashyap, CEO, Awake Security. “As a category leader and innovator, we look forward to partnering with Ooma to facilitate their communications business with an effective security posture.”

To learn more about the Awake Security Platform and to see use cases outlining how global organizations use Awake to combat malicious intent, please visit: https://awakesecurity.com/product.

