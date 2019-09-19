GAN Announces Agreement with JACK Entertainment LLC for Real Money Internet Gambling in the State of Ohio

LONDON & DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GAN plc (“GAN” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B gambling software and services in the United States and Europe, announces a new agreement with JACK Entertainment LLC (“JACK”), which has chosen GAN as their platform to support sports wagering and online casino gaming should enabling legislation and corresponding regulatory approvals come to pass in the jurisdictions where JACK operates.

JACK is an existing client of GAN’s Simulated Gaming Enterprise Platform, available online at www.playJACK.com, since October 2016. Today’s announcement once more demonstrates the strategic value to GAN of establishing relationships with U.S. casinos in advance of relevant intra-State U.S. regulation of real money Internet gambling.

JACK and its affiliates own and operate gaming properties in Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Baltimore in addition to racing facilities in Ohio and Kentucky. The complete JACK portfolio includes over 4,000 team members, 40 bars and restaurants, 375,000 square feet of gaming space and generates more than $800 million in revenues.

Highlights

Delivering GAN’s proven Enterprise Platform, including the US-patented iBridge Framework™ linking the GameSTACK™ to JACK Entertainment’s existing casino management system deployed in Ohio

The platform is anticipated to be operated from intra-State infrastructure entirely deployed in the State of Ohio

Management Commentary

Jeff Berman, COO of GAN commented:

“Following the completion of a formal and highly competitive process, we’re delighted to win this mandate from JACK which encompasses Internet gaming as well as Internet sports betting should enabling legislation come to pass in Ohio. This moves GAN into a new State with an existing client of Simulated Gaming and once again demonstrates the strategic value of GAN’s technology Platform which offers clients the ability to build an online community of Simulated Gaming players well in advance of real money Internet gambling regulation.”

Adam Suliman, Vice President of Sports and Digital Gaming at Jack Entertainment, commented:

“JACK Entertainment is excited to take this important step with GAN. Should enabling legislation pass which authorizes sports wagering or online gaming, we feel confident we will be well positioned to deliver best in class products for our guests.”

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions (“SaaS”) to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition & retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN’s Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.