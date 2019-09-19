Syncfusion Announces Support for Uno Platform

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syncfusion, Inc., the developer solutions company of choice, is excited to announce its support of Uno Platform, an open-source platform for building native mobile, desktop, and WebAssembly apps with C# and XAML from a single code base. As part of this launch, Syncfusion will be demonstrating preview versions of its UWP DataGrid, Charts, and Scheduler controls running on Uno Platform at the UnoConf Developer Conference on September 19 in Montreal.

“Syncfusion is proud to showcase the work that we have done with the Uno Platform development team and to be a gold sponsor at this inaugural event,” said Daniel Jebaraj, vice president of Syncfusion. “We are a longtime advocate for cross-platform development solutions, especially those that help veteran Microsoft and .NET developers reach a wider user base across platforms.”

Syncfusion has committed its initial efforts of supporting Uno Platform to two of its most popular UWP controls—DataGrid and Charts—to bring powerful, enterprise-level data visualization to developers on Uno Platform. The DataGrid provides a high-performance grid for displaying and manipulating data, and the Charts control delivers a collection of more than 30 interactive chart and graph types for all kinds of data.

“Both Syncfusion and Uno Platform help developers be productive, and help them do more with less,” said Jérôme Laban, CTO of Uno Platform and software architect at nventive. “Collaborating with like-minded, industry-leading software vendors like Syncfusion to provide crucial line-of-business components to Uno Platform developers reaffirms the purpose of the platform, and inspires the work that we do.”

UnoConf is the first conference dedicated to Uno Platform. The event boasts an impressive roster of developer community leaders, including Miguel de Icaza of the Xamarin engineering group at Microsoft, Jérôme Laban of Uno Platform, Cloud Advocate Lead Jen Looper of Microsoft, and others.

If you are interested in learning more about UnoConf, visit the event’s official website.

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development, delivering a broad range of web, mobile, and desktop controls coupled with a service-oriented approach throughout the entire application lifecycle. Syncfusion has established itself as the trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has more than 12,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies.

About Uno Platform

Uno Platform is the only open source platform for building Mobile, Windows and Web (via WebAssembly) apps by using only C# and XAML. Tested on 400+ real projects, developers can build performant, single codebase, LOB apps today and take advantage of WebAssembly when ready. Visual Studio support and vibrant community allow skill and tooling reuse and project longevity. See more at www.platform.uno.