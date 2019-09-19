Qualitynet deploys ADVA FSP 3000 for flexible 400G connectivity

KUWAIT CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Qualitynet has deployed its FSP 3000 platform for nationwide data transport at speeds up to 400Gbit/s. The solution enables Kuwait’s leading internet service provider to offer flexible ultra-high capacity connectivity to its residential, business and government customers. Built on ADVA FSP 3000 technology, the new fully redundant infrastructure leverages ADVA's QuadFlex™ line card and OpenFabric™ OTN cross-connect, enabling Qualitynet to remotely turn up new services. Its agile ROADM layer and automated network management from Ensemble Controller ensure optimized performance.

“ADVA’s engineers have worked closely with our team to ensure this deployment delivers the capacity, simplicity and complete control we need to meet our customers’ demands. Now we can offer a new generation of data-intensive services that can be turned up instantly with no need for truck rolls,” said Mohammed Nizar Al-Nusif, CEO, Qualitynet. “Thanks to the ADVA FSP 3000 OpenFabric™ aggregating lower-speed services onto high-speed wavelengths, we can efficiently provide the data rates Kuwait’s businesses require. Our new network also provides unprecedented protection. In the event of any fiber issues, the FSP 3000 OpenFabric™ automatically discovers new paths, enhancing availability and quality of service.”

Qualitynet’s new infrastructure achieves capacity up to 400Gbit/s, giving Kuwaiti enterprises and government institutions ultra-high-speed connectivity both domestically and internationally. This is achieved using ADVA’s QuadFlex™ line card to combine two 200Gbit/s wavelengths operating at 8QAM within a single optical channel. The ADVA FSP 3000 also enables Qualitynet to make significant energy savings and, with its 1RU footprint, the solution consumes less rack space than competing technology. Managed by ADVA’s unique Ensemble Controller, the network brings programmatic SDN control, further improving efficiency by reducing troublesome and time-consuming manual processes while providing maintenance teams with full visibility.

“Qualitynet now has a highly flexible and efficient transport system that will provide access to world-class connectivity and the very latest optical services. It offers a major boost to Kuwait’s businesses and delivers an enormous increase in mobile backhaul bandwidth for Qualitynet’s parent company, VIVA,” commented Munther Jadallah, account manager, sales, Middle East, ADVA. “Our FSP 3000 technology will enable Qualitynet to minimize opex and ensure maximum efficiency across every section of its network. Our ongoing support will also be key to getting the most out of the solution. As well as providing thorough training, our experts will help to maintain and optimize the network for years to come.”

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.adva.com.

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com