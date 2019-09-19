Nerdio Announces Partnership with Ingram Micro Cloud to Further Empower Managed Service Providers through World’s Largest Cloud Marketplace

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nerdio, the definitive Azure solution for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced a new partnership with Ingram Micro Cloud and the addition of Nerdio for Azure to Ingram Micro’s marketplace. The new partnership creates a compelling offering that will allow MSPs to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure, and affords Nerdio and Ingram Micro Cloud the opportunity to benefit their mutual customers and scale their respective businesses.

“We are excited to launch Nerdio on Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, the industry’s broadest, fully automated ecommerce platform and web store for cloud service providers,” said John Dusett, Executive Director, Cloud Services Business Unit at Ingram Micro Cloud. “Nerdio will be a key component of Azure Accelerate, Ingram Micro Cloud's partner transformation program, and will enable Azure consumption for our mutual partners.”

Nerdio for Azure is a dynamic IT solution that allows MSPs to automatically deploy a complete IT environment in Azure within two hours with just a few clicks and without the need for an experienced engineer. Users can customize each environment by adding domains and line-of-business applications, importing Office 365 users, and more. This level of automated support and control coupled with Nerdio’s 24/7 tech assistance and easy-to-use interface will provide Ingram Micro customers with an unbeatable and customizable platform to maximize the power of Microsoft Azure.

“We are very proud of the work we’re doing at Nerdio, and excited about our continued progress when it comes to solidifying new partnerships, strengthening existing ones, and continuing to empower and support those looking to move to the cloud,” said Joseph Landes, Chief Revenue Officer at Nerdio. Adding, “Our team is incredibly dedicated to the evolution of simplified cloud deployment and management and look forward to working with Ingram Micro Cloud, a renowned industry leader, to help even more managed service providers build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure. ”

Capitalizing on this new partnership and an impressive year of growth, Nerdio has many product-related initiatives set to launch before the end of this year to continue adding service and value to Microsoft Azure and the MSPs utilizing it. These include significant updates to the existing Cost Estimator tool, and new offerings including a mobile app, disaster recovery service, and product integration with Windows Virtual Desktop.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

At Ingram Micro Cloud,™ we view cloud not just as a single technology, but as a foundational platform to run and drive a whole new way of doing business. By leveraging our platforms and ecosystem, cloud service providers, telecom companies, resellers and enterprises can quickly transform and get up and running in the cloud within minutes, with little to no investment. Our portfolio includes vetted security, communication and collaboration, business applications, cloud management services and infrastructure solutions designed to help clients monetize and manage the entire lifecycle of cloud and digital services, infrastructure and IoT subscriptions. For more information, please visit: www.IngramMicroCloud.com.

About Nerdio

Nerdio empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to build and rapidly grow successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure. Nerdio for Azure is the definitive Azure solution for MSPs that delivers easy deployment, packaging, pricing, ongoing management, cost-optimization, and security of IT environments. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com and for MSP advice and best practices, please visit the newly launched Nerdio Academy for how-to's, thought leadership, and insights for growing your MSP business.