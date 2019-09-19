The Avanci Licensing Platform Adds Deutsche Telekom and Technology In Ariscale

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avanci announced the addition of two new patent owners to its licensing platform — Deutsche Telekom and Technology In Ariscale — bringing the total number of patent owners participating in the platform to 30. The 2G, 3G, and 4G standard essential patent portfolios of these two companies will now be available through Avanci’s one-stop marketplace.

“The agreements with Deutsche Telekom and Technology In Ariscale demonstrate our continued commitment to finding collaborative solutions to make standardized technology more widely available and streamlining patent licensing through the Avanci marketplace,” said Kasim Alfalahi, founder and chief executive officer of Avanci. “Avanci is transforming the licensing landscape by providing a one-stop marketplace that balances the interests of patent owners and IoT licensees. We look forward to adding more patent owners and licensees to the marketplace in the future.”

Avanci’s one-stop marketplace simplifies the way companies share technology by licensing intellectual property from many different patent holders in a single transaction. By streamlining the technology sharing process, Avanci is accelerating the growth of the Internet of Things by providing IoT manufacturers with an efficient and transparent way to access the wireless technology needed to bring their products online.

About Avanci

Avanci has a vision that sharing technology, on a broad scale for the Internet of Things industry, can be simpler. Our connected world is evolving quickly – and we want to help it all happen even faster. Our one-stop solution keeps the success of the ecosystem squarely in sight, bringing convenience and predictability to the technology licensing process. In our marketplace, those with essential patents can share their innovations, and companies creating connected products for the Internet of Things can access the patented wireless technology they need to be successful – in one place, with one agreement and for one fair, flat rate. Founded in 2016, Avanci is headquartered in Dallas. For more information about Avanci, please visit http://www.avanci.com.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with 178 million mobile customers, 28 million fixed-network lines, and 20 million broadband lines. Deutsche Telekom provides fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet, IPTV products and services for consumers, and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for business and corporate customers. For more information, visit: https://www.telekom.com/en.