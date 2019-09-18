Avaya and IBM Sign Agreement to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Strategy and Drive Business Transformation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) and IBM today announced that Avaya will adopt hybrid cloud solutions from IBM to help expand its Avaya ReadyNow private cloud unified communications and contact center offerings internationally and accelerate modernization.

As part of its focus on providing choice and flexibility in cloud solutions, Avaya is expanding the availability of its Avaya ReadyNow private cloud offerings in order to help meet growing demand from clients across the globe. By working with IBM to implement a hybrid cloud strategy, Avaya plans to tap into advanced technologies like AI to modernize its offering while enabling its customers to benefit from the scale and performance of IBM’s global footprint of cloud data centers.

By hosting and managing select services on a private cloud, Avaya aims to deliver secure and resilient solutions to its clients and service their needs more efficiently while accessing higher value services that can help transform their customer experience. For example, Avaya will be able to take advantage of IBM Watson APIs to accelerate decision making and enhance the customer experience by infusing AI into its customer support function.

“Companies today need to be able to deliver the best experiences for their customers while improving efficiency and business performance,” said Chris McGugan, SVP, Solutions and Technology, Avaya. “Together, IBM and Avaya plan to deliver one of the most complete contact center solutions on the market, featuring Avaya's best-of-breed software and infrastructure with IBM's leadership in hybrid cloud, consulting and implementation services. We are excited to collaborate with IBM as part of our hybrid multicloud strategy to provide customers with experiences that matter at cloud speed. Additionally, the combination of Avaya and IBM Watson APIs will help make businesses work smarter, and I am pleased to form this strategic alliance.”

“Our clients are embracing hybrid cloud strategies in order to modernize their businesses and drive innovation, while maintaining high security standards,” said Denis Kennelly, General Manager, Cloud Integration, IBM. “By working with Avaya to integrate this hybrid cloud approach, we can help them enhance their performance and security for clients while accelerating access to higher value services that can help differentiate their offerings and drive customer loyalty.”

As they enter the next chapter of the cloud journey, businesses like Avaya need to seamlessly and securely connect data and workloads across on-premise and cloud environments from multiple vendors. IBM is the leading hybrid cloud provider for enterprises, and its acquisition of Red Hat further enables businesses to accelerate innovation.

Additional Resources

Learn more about Avaya Cloud and IBM Cloud solutions.

About Avaya

Businesses are built on the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are built by Avaya (NYSE:AVYA). For over one hundred years, we’ve enabled organizations around the globe to win – by creating intelligent communications experiences for customers and employees. Avaya builds open, converged and innovative solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration – in the cloud, on-premise or a hybrid of both. To grow your business, we’re committed to innovation, partnership, and a relentless focus on what’s next. We’re the technology company you trust to help you deliver Experiences that Matter. Visit us at www.avaya.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to expected feature releases and statements about future products, expected cash savings and statements about growth, exchange listing and improved operational metrics. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC that are available at www.sec.gov. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, considering these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom