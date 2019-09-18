QUAD656, Delaware Valley’s Top Recruiting Firm, Joins SolomonEdwards

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SolomonEdwardsGroup, LLC (SolomonEdwards), a national professional services firm, today announced that QUAD656, a leading staffing company in the Delaware Valley with offices in Wayne, PA and Mt. Laurel, NJ, has joined the firm. QUAD656 adds the largest tenured recruiting staff in the Philadelphia Region with 75 team members, including a team of interim professionals on assignment, search consultants, and a temp services sales team that support a growing demand for talent across multiple disciplines in a labor constrained market.

Since 2001, QUAD656 has been recruiting and placing top talent across multiple disciplines, adding recruiting strength and a robust client base to SolomonEdwards’ existing portfolio. In return, the QUAD656 team benefits from SolomonEdwards’ infrastructure in Marketing, Salesforce automation, IT, and HR administration.

“We are excited that QUAD656 is now part of the SolomonEdwards family, and we are delighted to have all four of the Founding Principals – Randi Goltz, Lori Marcus, Sheila Matthews and Patti Zajick – join the team.” “QUAD656’s owners and I have known each other for almost 30 years, having worked together at my previous company - Acsys, Inc.,” said Ed Baumstein, Founder, President, and CEO of SolomonEdwards. “I believe that ‘who’ you bring into your business is about having a common vision, a great cultural fit and business benefits for all involved parties. I am extremely confident that SolomonEdwards and QUAD656 align on all three areas and are equally focused on bringing exceptional talent to the marketplace.”

QUAD656 adds both clients and exceptional talent to SolomonEdwards’ expanding national practice.

“QUAD656 will immediately benefit from a motivated parent company with the infrastructure and resources to help grow the business,” said Sheila Matthews, QUAD656 Co-Founder and Principal. “Joining SolomonEdwards has already proven to be a catalyst for fresh thinking and an energized approach that will accelerate growth and market leadership.”

About SolomonEdwards

SolomonEdwards is a national professional services firm focused on strategy execution. By providing exceptional people for complex situations, we deliver subject matter expertise, apply proven project delivery models, and design custom solutions. We focus in the areas of Accounting & Finance, Business Transformation, Governance & Regulatory Compliance, and Transaction & Regulatory Advisory Services. For more information, please visit www.SolomonEdwards.com.

About QUAD656

QUAD656 specializes in contract and direct hire recruiting for Accounting & Finance, Human Resources & Administrative, Sales & Marketing, Information Technology, Enterprise Resource Planning, Engineering & Manufacturing, and Insurance. We were recognized in 2018 as one of the top recruiting firms in the Philadelphia area and a two-time winner of the Philadelphia 100. QUAD656 has the largest tenured recruiting staff in the Philadelphia region with 75 team members, including a team of interim professionals on assignment, search consultants, and a temp services sales team in Pennsylvania and New Jersey offices. For more information, visit www.QUAD656.com.