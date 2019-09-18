Air Liquide Announces Significant Investment in the U.S. Gulf Coast to Support New Long-term Agreement With Methanex Corporation

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Liquide announces an agreement with Methanex Corporation to supply oxygen, nitrogen and utilities to its upcoming methanol plant expansion project in Geismar, Louisiana. To serve Methanex and its other customers in the industrial basin that encompasses Geismar and Baton Rouge, Air Liquide will invest more than 270 million US dollars in two new large Air Separation Units and infrastructure assets connected to its Mississippi River Pipeline, and significantly increase its production capacity in the U.S. Gulf Coast region.

To support the levels of oxygen and nitrogen needed at Methanex’s third methanol plant in Geismar, as well as other customers along its Mississippi River Pipeline System, Air Liquide will build two new Air Separation Units with a capacity of 2,500 tons/day of oxygen each - increasing the company’s Mississippi River Pipeline’s supply capacity by more than 25%.

Air Liquide’s agreement with Methanex further strengthens Air Liquide’s position in the U.S. Gulf Coast region, and the dynamic industrial basin between Geismar and Baton Rouge. The new Air Separation Units are expected to start production in mid 2022 to support Methanex’s production of methanol.

This investment also enhances the competitiveness of Air Liquide in one of the major industrial basins by modernizing its asset fleet and increasing energy efficiency, further reducing the carbon intensity of its operations and contributing to achieving the Group’s 2025 Climate Objectives.

Michael J. Graff, Executive Vice President and Executive Committee Member, Air Liquide Group, said: “ We appreciate the continued trust shown in us by a world-leader like Methanex and remain dedicated to delivering operational excellence through safe and reliable supply. Air Liquide’s significant investment to support this new endeavor by Methanex and enhance our infrastructure in the Geismar Basin further demonstrates our global commitment to energy efficiency, our collaborative approach to meeting the needs of customers, and highlights our outlook for the robust growth of industry in the Gulf Coast region of the U.S.”

Air Liquide Large Industries activity

offers gas and energy solutions that improve process efficiency and help achieve greater respect for the environment, mainly in the refining and natural gas, chemicals, metals and energy markets. In 2018, revenues were €5,685 million.

Air Liquide in the United States

Air Liquide employs more than 20,000 people in the U.S. in more than 1,300 locations and plant facilities including a world-class R&D center. The company offers industrial and medical gases, technologies and related services to a wide range of customers in energy, petrochemical, industrial, electronics and healthcare markets. www.airliquide.com/USA

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 66,000 employees and serves more than 3.6 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 21 billion euros in 2018 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com

Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup