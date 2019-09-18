Polaris RZR® Partners With Nitro Circus to Deliver Action-Packed Entertainment at Camp RZR 2019

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Polaris RZR®, the world’s No.1-selling sport performance side-by-side, and Nitro Circus, the worldwide leader in action sports entertainment, have partnered to deliver the ultimate adrenaline rush to the Camp RZR 2019 event. As the biggest four-wheeled party of the year, Camp RZR will feature more energy, excitement and experiences than ever before. Boundaries are limitless on October 25 and 26 at the Glamis Imperial Sand Dunes, as Nitro Circus is set to deliver a weekend full of action with three exclusive shows. Consumers can now register for the free event at CampRZR.com.

“We are excited to host Nitro Circus and continue our tradition of connecting family and friends with unforgettable experiences,” said Chris Musso, president of Off Road for Polaris. “With incredible riding, access to premier athletes, and renowned entertainment –2019 will be our biggest, most action-packed Camp RZR ever.”

Nitro Circus will perform three exclusive shows, a 40-minute show on Friday and Saturday, and an hour-long finale on Saturday night. Nitro Circus features some of the best action sports athletes in the world including top FMX athletes such as 15-time X Games medalist Jarryd McNeil, 6-time X Games medalist Adam Jones, top female FMX athlete Vicki Golden, and paralyzed FMX star Bruce Cook. The cast of FMX athletes will be joined by Nitro’s Giganta stars including Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham, contraption king Dusty Wygle, and more.

In addition to a weekend filled with epic stunts, courtesy of Nitro Circus, Camp RZR attendees will also be able to meet top Polaris RZR® Factory Race athletes for autograph signings, including Mitch Guthrie Jr., Seth Quintero, Kristen Matlock, Wayne Matlock, Branden Sims, Cody Bradbury, and more.

Camp RZR guests will have access to a variety of RZR machines to test and experience, including the all-new RZR Pro XP. Additionally, the first 100 people to check in at Camp RZR on Friday, October 25, will receive premium access to Saturday night’s Nitro Circus hour-long finale. To keep the action running, Polaris will continue to service machines all weekend to allow attendees to ride safe and enjoy the incredible dunes day and night.

Camp RZR is a celebratory event, designed to help Polaris RZR and other off-road riders kick off the riding season in the Southwest. Polaris aims to celebrate the lifestyle that its riders live and honor the comradery that the riding experience creates, while showing its appreciation for its customers and those who love to ride. Polaris held its first Camp RZR in Glamis in 2012. Today, the event draws thousands of off-road vehicle riders and fans of the Polaris brand.

To register for Camp RZR, visit CampRZR.com. More information about Polaris Off-Road Vehicles and Polaris Engineered Accessories can be found at RZR.Polaris.com. Also, join the conversation and follow RZR on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2018 sales of $6.1 billion, Polaris’ high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com.

About Nitro Circus

Nitro Circus, a global sports entertainment leader, creates electrifying live events and unbelievable original content that at once exhilarates, captivates and inspires thrill-seeking fans worldwide. Co-founded in 2003 by iconic superstar Travis Pastrana, Nitro Circus has since grown into a multiplatform phenomenon producing hit television programming, critically acclaimed documentaries and innovative digital offerings. That success gave rise to the Nitro Circus Live tour. Created in 2010, Nitro Circus has since travelled across the planet, playing to sold-out stadiums on five continents. The company introduced an innovative breakthrough in 2016 with the debut of Nitro World Games, completely rebooting action sports competition in the process and then raised the bar once again in 2018 with Nitro Rallycross, a rejuvenation of four-wheel motorsports. With over three million tickets sold to date, television programming that has aired in over 60 countries, more than 20 million engaged fans across its social media platforms and a burgeoning consumer products business, Nitro Circus is at the forefront of sports and entertainment. For more information visit www.nitrocircus.com.