JMA’s XRAN® Private LTE CBRS Solution Powers Pioneering Network for American Dream Complex

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JMA, a global leader of edge-based communications technology, announced today it is deploying a private LTE network using Citizen Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) Spectrum for the American Dream complex in East Rutherford, NJ. American Dream is revolutionizing the retail and entertainment space with its first of its kind destination for fashion and luxury retail, fine to casual dining and an array of unexpected entertainment. In partnership with JMA, the American Dream complex rolls out instrumental CBRS deployments focusing on outdoor spaces for comprehensive traffic management, parking and wayfinding information systems. Using private and dedicated use spectrum, these critical guest experience systems operate independent of public use WiFi and cellular networks. Additional uses will evolve for fixed and mobile devices including video cameras, digital displays, vehicle connectivity, internal use communications, and IoT for facility operations.

JMA partner, ANS Advanced Network Services LLC (ANS), is deploying JMA’s commercial carrier and private wireless technology for American Dream, empowering guests and tenants with unrivaled connectivity inside and outside the complex. Both networks leverage a high capacity, multi-service shared wireless infrastructure centered on JMA’s TEKO™ and NWAV™ distributed radio and antenna systems. The private network, used for facility operations and guest services, is one of the nation’s first Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorized commercial deployments using the new CBRS shared spectrum at 3.5GHz.

CBRS spectrum surrounding the complex is enabled with JMA’s XRAN, a 100% virtualized, software baseband running on standard Intel Xeon™ servers. XRAN powers a virtualized Radio Access Network (RAN) platform that provides complete flexibility and software programmability, easily expanded or adapted as American Dream needs evolve. The solution utilizes JMA’s Cell Hub CBRS Radios working in conjunction with XRAN software. JMA’s CBRS solution is OnGo certified by the CBRS Alliance, meeting both FCC authorization for CBRS and 3GPP LTE interoperability requirements. See related story at here.

“JMA and ANS helped us realize the potential of owning and deploying our own private network with all the security and control we desired with dedicated spectrum,” said American Dream COO Jeff Sheckter. “The OnGo ecosystem is enabling our revolutionary vision to transform brick and mortar retail and entertainment.”

American Dream’s technology leadership will headline the CBRS Initial Commercial Deployments launch event sponsored by the CBRS Alliance today in Washington, D.C. - demonstrating the breadth and depth of early OnGo use cases. Together with FCC Commissioner, Michael O'Rielly, key government stakeholders and industry leaders, the CBRS Alliance event will recognize the wide collaboration required to make CBRS available for public use and culminate in a “virtual ribbon cutting” to recognize the historic achievement.

“For American Dream, the use of CBRS was an obvious choice as it enabled faster deployment and a lower cost while leveraging innovative technologies. Using XRAN and OnGo components, we were able to provide a scalable and secure wireless network as an extension of their existing connectivity,” said Kevin Gallagher, EVP. Neutral & Private Networks, JMA. “IT infrastructure is faster and more economically than using fixed infrastructure. They now have the control and predictability needed to run operations free from the limitations, cost and complexity of wired connectivity.”

ANS provided selection, installation, integration and operation of the OnGo service. Device partners were also added to complete the private, connected solution, including:

Federated Wireless acting as Spectrum Access System (SAS) controller

Geoverse’s Enhanced Packet Core (EPC) private LTE core service platform

Cradlepoint’s NetCloud Service and Gigabit-Class LTE edge router with CBRS support

“This is an ideal demonstration of the versatility and value offered by Private LTE connectivity over the CBRS Spectrum. It demonstrates the potential for businesses to reach customers in new ways that successfully blend physical and digital worlds, said Paul Fettuccia, President & General Manager, ANS. “The JMA flexible and scalable infrastructure, coupled with the deep selection of options in the OnGo ecosystem let us build a system for the American Dream of today and tomorrow.”

About American Dream

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, owners of the two largest retail and entertainment centers in North America – Mall of America and West Edmonton Mall, will provide customers with an entirely unique experience. The property offers a curated mix of unparalleled entertainment, retail and dining opportunities, all under one roof.

American Dream is approximately 3 million square feet and projects 40 million visitors annually. The complex includes over 450 shops, services and amenities, complemented by the best in entertainment, food, art and culture. American Dream will also feature a distinct shopping environment dedicated to iconic luxury brands and younger, fashion-forward retail.

About ANS Advanced Network Services LLC

ANS Advanced Network Services, LLC (ANS) provides a design, build, and managed services approach to its customers and partners in the OnGo private LTE space, working with its customers to understand their needs, deploy a system custom tailored to their use, and provide ongoing support. ANS has a 28-year history of working with enterprise customers, wireline, and wireless telecommunications companies. In addition to private LTE, ANS offers in-building wireless, tower, DC power, and network infrastructure services in the northeast quarter of the US and down the east coast with as-needed support nationwide. To provide the best customer service and project management, ANS has office and logistics locations in Albany, NY (Headquarters), Queens, NY, Philadelphia, PA, Columbus, OH, and Springfield, IL.

About JMA

JMA designs and builds next-generation communication systems, delivering the industry’s most powerful technologies enabling 4G LTE, 5G, CBRS and LAA on networks worldwide. JMA XRAN™ leads the industry with the only 100 percent software-based RAN platform, combined with TEKO™, NWAV, and RF distribution technologies. JMA’s millimeter wave IOTA platform provides a best in class radio footprint for indoor 5G deployments. CUSP provides Private Network and Edge-based solutions covering connectivity, content and neutral host cloud applications. JMA is primarily U.S.-based for manufacturing and R&D with presence in more than 20 locations worldwide. For more information, see jmawireless.com or follow us on Twitter @JMAwireless.

© 2019 JMA Wireless. All rights reserved. All trademarks identified by ® or ™ are registered trademarks of their respective owners.