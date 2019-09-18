Kindred Healthcare and Anderson Healthcare Receive State Approval for Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & MARYVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kindred Healthcare, LLC (“Kindred”) and Anderson Healthcare today announced that the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has granted Certificate of Need approval for a 34-bed acute rehabilitation hospital to be constructed on Anderson Healthcare’s Goshen Campus in Edwardsville, Illinois. This hospital will be the first freestanding rehabilitation hospital in the Central and Southern regions of Illinois.

Anderson Rehabilitation Hospital is a joint venture between Kindred and Anderson Healthcare. Groundbreaking is expected in the summer of 2020. Kindred will manage the day-to-day operations of Anderson Rehabilitation Hospital and Anderson Hospital will provide any medical support services.

The hospital will care for adults recovering from conditions resulting in a loss of function or disability such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, neurological disorders, orthopedic or musculoskeletal conditions, amputation, and other disabling conditions. The new hospital will have all private rooms, with 12 beds specific to brain/stroke injury care. The new hospital will replace a 20-bed hospital-based acute rehabilitation unit at Anderson Hospital that Kindred has managed since 2004.

“ We look forward to expanding our existing relationship with Anderson Healthcare to build and operate this facility, to address the growing need for inpatient rehabilitation services in the state,” said Russ Bailey, Chief Operating Officer, Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a division of Kindred Healthcare. “ We are proud to create another quality-focused partnership and expect this collaborative effort to deliver the kind of excellent patient care that helps our inpatient rehabilitation business outperform peers in key clinical measures.”

“ Throughout its history, Anderson Healthcare has responded to the needs of Madison County and Southern Illinois residents. Each new service and every expansion has been in direct response to community needs,” said Keith A. Page, President and CEO of Anderson Healthcare. “ Our quality services are evident not only by our accreditations, certifications and designations but by our continued growth. Together with Kindred, we are proud to offer this level of care to patients requiring high-level rehabilitation.”

ABOUT KINDRED HEALTHCARE

Kindred Healthcare, LLC is a healthcare services company based in Louisville, Kentucky with annual revenues of approximately $3.3 billion(1). At June 30, 2019, Kindred through its subsidiaries had approximately 34,500 employees providing healthcare services in 1,760 locations in 46 states, including 71 long-term acute care hospitals, 22 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 11 sub-acute units, 95 inpatient rehabilitation units (hospital-based) and contract rehabilitation service businesses which served 1,561 non-affiliated sites of service. Ranked as one of Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years, Kindred’s mission is to help our patients reach their highest potential for health and healing with intensive medical and rehabilitative care through a compassionate patient experience. For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Revenues for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2019.

ABOUT ANDERSON HEALTHCARE

Anderson Healthcare is a regional healthcare network in southwestern Illinois, composed of entities including Anderson Hospital, Community Hospital of Staunton, Anderson Mercy Cancer Care, Anderson Surgery Center, Maryville Imaging, and Anderson Medical Group. Our quality services are evident by our accreditations, certifications and designations which endorse our expertise. The mission of our 1600+ employees is to exceed expectations in providing personal, convenient, quality healthcare.