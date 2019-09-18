PIH Health Joins Alignment Healthcare Network in Southern California

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alignment Healthcare, a Medicare Advantage insurance provider, announced today that it has added PIH Health, a nonprofit health care system that serves 2.5 million residents in Los Angeles and Orange counties, to its provider network.

“PIH Health has been a cornerstone in Southeastern Los Angeles County and Northern Orange County, providing some of the most advanced care available anywhere to keep our communities healthy,” said James R. West, PIH Health president and chief executive officer. “This collaboration is designed to bring greater access to high-quality health care for Medicare-eligible individuals in the communities we serve.”

Based in Whittier, PIH Health’s integrated network consists of PIH Health Hospital – Whittier, PIH Health Hospital – Downey, 25+ outpatient medical facilities, a multispecialty physician group, home health services and hospice care. Recognized as one of the country’s 250 “best hospitals” by Healthgrades in 2019, PIH recently announced plans to add a third hospital to its network in downtown Los Angeles, pending regulatory approval.

“The collaboration between PIH Health and Alignment Healthcare is centered on putting the patient first,” said John Kao, Alignment Healthcare CEO. “We're proud to work with PIH Health, one of the most respected health systems in California, providing us the opportunity to increase access for our members to best-in-class patient care facilities.”

Alignment Healthcare was named the fastest growing large private company in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal in 2019. Through high-touch care coordination and its proprietary command center technology AVA®, the company has created a model of health care delivery that improves quality of care and eliminates waste in the care system. Now serving more than 60,000 members across three states, the Orange, Calif.-based company is supported by industry-leading investors and endorsed by influential parties including former CMS administrators and best-in-class hospital systems and health plans.

ABOUT ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE

Alignment Healthcare is redefining the business of health care by shifting the focus from payments to people. We’ve created a new model for health care delivery that cuts costs and improves lives by unraveling the inefficiencies of the current system to drive patients, providers and payers toward a common goal of wellness. Harnessing best practices from Medicare Advantage, our innovative data-management technology allows us to commit to caring for seniors and those who need it most: the chronically ill and frail. With offices and care centers across the country, Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options to California residents through Alignment Health Plan, and partners with select health plans in North Carolina and Florida to help deliver better benefits at lower costs. For more information, please visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com.

ABOUT PIH HEALTH

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 2.5 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Hospital - Whittier and PIH Health Hospital - Downey and features 28 outpatient medical locations, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, women’s health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is recognized by Watson Health as one of the nation’s Top Hospitals, and College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) as one of the nation’s top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology for both PIH Health Hospital - Whittier and PIH Health Hospital - Downey. Healthgrades®, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, recently honored PIH Health Hospital - Whittier with the 2019 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award and for the fifth consecutive year, the Outstanding Patient Experience Award (2015-2019). PIH Health invests millions each year in community education and free and low-cost services to support those with the greatest need. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org.