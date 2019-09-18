Paradise Tomato Kitchens Adopts ReposiTrak for Compliance Management

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak, Inc., the industry leader in compliance, food safety and risk management for the retail supply chain, announces that Paradise Tomato Kitchens Inc. has chosen The ReposiTrak Compliance & Risk Management Solution to automate regulatory and business documentation compliance with its suppliers.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Paradise Tomato Kitchens manufactures a variety of sauce products, including hot, ethnic, BBQ and custom sauces, for the food-service industry. The company operates three manufacturing facilities, two in Louisville, Ky., and one in Los Banos, Calif. The company sources ingredients from approximately 80 suppliers.

Paradise Tomato Kitchens switched from another compliance management system provider to ReposiTrak. Because the other compliance system was expensive and not very effective, Paradise Tomato Kitchen selected ReposiTrak for its price and its outreach team that contacts suppliers for document collection. “We have tried other document control systems, “ said Charita Chapman, senior quality assurance manager at Paradise Tomato Kitchen, “and found that the level of compliance of our suppliers and the time commitment for our document control personnel did not provide the same value as what ReposiTrak has to offer.”

The Compliance & Risk Management suite includes food safety and compliance solutions that are a respected and trusted cornerstone of the ReposiTrak brand. With 90,000 buyer/supplier connections across the platform and endorsements from leading trade groups such as FMI, ROFDA and GMDC, ReposiTrak has established itself as the industry standard for a compliance and risk management platform.

“ReposiTrak brings value to companies like Paradise Tomato because we combine state-of-the-art technology with human resources to carry out document collection from multiple suppliers for food safety and regulatory compliance,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Along with the latest technology, our customer team will reach out to suppliers on behalf of Paradise Tomato to request compliance documents.”

The ReposiTrak Speed Retail Platform drives growth and supports all supply and demand chain activities for retailers, manufacturers, and their trading partners, consisting of three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak®

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak is The Speed Retail Platform, with three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce.

About Paradise Tomato

Paradise Tomato Kitchens Inc., headquartered in Louisville, Ky. manufactures and supplies tomato-based sauces. http://www.paradisetomato.com/

