SNP Teams Up with Google Cloud to Expedite Enterprise Migration

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SNP (Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE) (XETRA: SHF), a global leader in business transformation software, announced today that the company is teaming up with Google Cloud to accelerate business transformation for Google Cloud’s customers under a license agreement for SNP’s software-driven CrystalBridge® and BLUEFIELD™ approach. This new initiative aims to move Google Cloud customers using SAP to the cloud faster and more efficiently while providing options to upgrade and innovate within a single project, shortening implementation timelines.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Google Cloud will leverage SNP’s CrystalBridge® platform and BLUEFIELD™ approach, the company’s end-to-end software solution for companies to visualize, model, and plan their entire SAP landscape transformations in an integrated environment. Additional options include automated interface discovery with visualization and usage-volume tracking which is critical for ensuring external systems connection integrity within the new cloud-based SAP landscape. Google Cloud’s customers will also now be able to benefit from SNP’s BLUEFIELD™ approach for migrations, which provides deeper insight into SAP environments for sizing and planning complex SAP projects, including S/4HANA upgrades in addition to executing their migration to Google Cloud Platform.

“We are excited to join forces with Google Cloud to create a quick and painless transition experience for customers as they migrate SAP workloads to the cloud,” said Derek Oats, CEO and President of SNP North America. “Enterprises need a software-driven transformation platform that navigates the complexities of the digital transformation process, and our CrystalBridge® software provides a unique, ‘X-Ray’ view of complex SAP landscapes in an unparalleled way for customers, enabling them to selectively choose the data they require for migration and then to securely move to the new environment while innovating in a single process.”

“We are witnessing tremendous demand from customers to migrate their SAP workloads to Google Cloud, and our partnership with SNP is a beneficial asset for them,” said Snehanshu Shah, Managing Director for SAP at Google Cloud. “Google Cloud’s strategic partnership with SNP is a significant step forward as we aim to help customers run SAP applications on Google Cloud and support their move to S/4HANA.”

The partnership comes at a critical time as it is estimated that more than 50,000 enterprises globally are expected to migrate to S/4HANA by 2025. By using SNP’s BLUEFIELD™ approach, customers will be able to benefit from SNP’s ability to migrate and upgrade features in a single go-live project, allowing organizations to merge, split, upgrade, and harmonize SAP data with a near-zero downtime option. Customers will be able to migrate their SAP data to Google Cloud with more efficiency and speed while saving valuable time and resources.

About SNP

SNP software and services make it easy to implement business or technical modifications to SAP ERP systems supporting organizations in adapting their business models and using new technologies. With the world's leading digital transformation platform CrystalBridge® and the innovative SNP BLUEFIELD™ approach changes to IT systems are automatically analyzed, implemented and tracked. As a result, they offer clear qualitative advantages, while significantly reducing the time and expense involved in transformation projects. The SNP Group has over 1,350 employees worldwide. With North America headquarter in Irving, Texas and worldwide headquarter in Heidelberg, Germany, the company generated provisional revenue of 131 million euros in the 2018 fiscal year. SNP's customers are global corporations from all industries. SNP was founded in 1994 and has been publicly traded since 2000. As of August 2014, the company is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705). Since 2017, the company has operated as a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea/SE).

