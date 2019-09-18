eviid Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Alliance Program

LIVERPOOL, England & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eviid, a market leader in secure evidential video technology, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform general insurers rely upon, today announced that eviid has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect™ as a Solution partner.

eviid offers insurance companies enterprise-scalable video solutions for use across the entire claims process, from FNOL through to resolution. These solutions can deliver significant operational efficiencies, cost-savings, rapid ROI, and reduced customer effort for insurers, utility providers, and adjusters worldwide. As a PartnerConnect Solution partner, eviid plans to employ the Guidewire DevConnect™ developer platform to produce an add-on for Guidewire ClaimCenter™. Insurers who utilise ClaimCenter will be able to download this plug-and-play add-on from the Guidewire Marketplace for integration with their claims management processes.

“We see our technology as a catalyst for transformation,” said John Ridd CEO at eviid. “Our industry-leading video handling capability enables insurance professionals and consumers to authenticate and share securely evidential video material; revamping the gathering, distribution, and assessment of case-critical evidence. Integration with Guidewire’s ClaimCenter will enable safe and compliant sharing for claims management across the enterprise and wider supply chain.”

"We are pleased to welcome eviid as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner,” said Neil Betteridge, Vice President, Strategy, Guidewire Software. “With eviid’s planned Ready for Guidewire add-on our mutual insurance customers will have available to them a tamper-evident video platform that can validate video and photo media, as well as being confident that they have a full and accurate visual evidential view of the claim.”

About eviid

eviid has developed a transformative evidential video reporting tool that allows claims professionals and individuals on and off site to capture, validate and share and access video and other media quickly and easily; enabling users to share information, direct from their location, in a single, tamper-evident package. Our patented, proven technology turns video and photos captured on smart devices into reliable, verifiable evidence that is suitable for use in court proceedings, claims management and compliance cases.

Underpinning every part of our business is absolute data security, with some of the biggest names in insurance, facilities management, security and infrastructure trusting us to currently handle over 125,000 videos and images every month.

For more information, please visit: www.eviid.com

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect™ is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the general insurance industry by delivering Guidewire software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.

Guidewire DevConnect™ is a developer platform that enables Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners to create innovative add-ons that integrate with Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ products. DevConnect add-ons feature plug-and-play integration, full-fidelity upgrades, and enhanced support - enabling insurers to focus on innovation and growth. With a complete set of APIs, software development kits, and associated tools, DevConnect provides everything that the independent general insurance developer community needs to rapidly design and build feature-rich add-ons for Guidewire products and publish them in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that general insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 34 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

