Herbalife Nutrition Forms Partnership With Tencent, China’s Largest Internet Technology Company

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), a premier global nutrition company, announced today a partnership with Tencent, China's leading internet and technology company, to help independent distributors more effectively sell products online. Herbalife Nutrition China will efficiently link its online and offline offerings with a focus on consumer needs and driving business development forward.

The three-year plan to improve the Company’s digital capabilities will deliver a personalized online store for service providers and sales representatives on a comprehensive social customer relationship management (CRM) platform. Tencent will be fully responsible for the technical development, including system research, requirements analysis, solution design, system design, and program development. The partnership gives Herbalife Nutrition access to Tencent’s technologies, its social ecosystem, as well as its expertise in supporting digital transformations of companies in various industries, to help boost Herbalife Nutrition’s business growth in China.

“Our partnership with Tencent will significantly upgrade our technological capabilities, empowering us to improve our operational efficiency and further expand our competitive advantage,” said Woody Guo, managing director of Herbalife Nutrition China.

The enhancements to the Company’s digital platforms will become a key strategy for Herbalife Nutrition’s business development in China, allowing customers to use Tencent’s social media ecosystem and technology to enjoy a better service with more touch points to the products and improved online and offline channels. Meanwhile, the service providers and sales representatives will be able to obtain higher rates of customer insight and access to more data.

“I am very happy that Tencent will establish a partnership with Herbalife Nutrition, a world-leading nutrition company. With the implementation of an 'Industrial internet strategy’ and the development of the digital economy, Tencent is committed to partnering with various industries in their digitalization efforts and becoming the driving force behind China’s digitalization,” said John Dao, vice president of Tencent Cloud.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife Nutrition’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries.

Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation, a non-profit organization that assists community organizations focused on providing good nutrition. Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams and events around the globe.

Herbalife Nutrition has more than 8,300 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit IAmHerbalife.com.

About Tencent

Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users.

Our communications and social platforms, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising platform helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech, enterprises and other services support our partners’ business growth and assist their digital upgrade.

Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) are traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). All such statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, could be deemed forward-looking statements and as such are intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the PSLRA. Without limiting the foregoing, statements including the words "expect," "intend," "will," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "we are confident that," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements could include but are not limited to statements related to our expectations generally regarding our market positioning, future business performance and capabilities and financial results. Our actual results and other events could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk factors set forth in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in any of our subsequent filings with the SEC from time to time. The forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this release are based solely on information available to us on the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements.