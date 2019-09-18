Kinston Community Health Center Used NextGen Healthcare Solution to Prepare Patients Ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s Landfall

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hurricane Dorian pummeled the Bahamas and threatened the U.S. East Coast for days in early September, leaving millions of people scrambling to secure their homes for evacuation and gather emergency supplies, such as food and water. North Carolina-based Kinston Community Health Center (KCHC) wanted to ensure its thousands of patients were also prepared with the necessary medications and medical supplies before the storm affected patients – potentially leaving them at medical risk.

To reach its patients quickly, KCHC used NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NXGN) NextGen Care® software to send emergency preparedness text and email messages.

“We were very concerned that in the haste of preparing their homes and making evacuation plans, our patients would overlook the need to have at least a seven-day supply of medications and other medical supplies,” commented Tracie Zeagler, Quality Improvement Coordinator for KCHC. “Even though we had just started to deploy NextGen Care® we knew it had the capability to mass message our patients to remind them to refill medications and supplies, as well as advise them of the clinic’s hours of operation following the hurricane.”

Because most systems typically require several days to build a campaign message, KCHC center personnel contacted NextGen Healthcare’s customer service center to solicit help in building the emergency message campaign “on the fly.” The NextGen Healthcare team collaborated in real time to ensure the campaign was built quickly and correctly — and that the message cascade consisted of an email message followed by a text message if the email did not reach the intended recipient.

Added Zeagler: “Working with NextGen Healthcare showed me that although the system wasn’t entirely implemented, in an emergency situation, NextGen Healthcare had our back.”

“Kinston Community Health Center’s management team demonstrated not only an interesting practical example of our solutions in action during a trying time, but also its incredible dedication to its patients,” said John S. Beck, Chief Solutions Officer and Executive Vice President for NextGen Healthcare. “We are pleased that we were able to immediately assist with KCHC’s emergency preparedness messaging.”

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

We empower the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.