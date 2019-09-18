BAE Systems Establishes Experienced Team for U.S. Air Force Launch Systems Engineering and Integration Support Offering

BAE Systems’ Intelligence & Security sector has assembled a team of trusted mission partners for the US Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center’s (SMC) Launch Enterprise – Systems and Engineering and Integration Program. BAE Systems has partnered with LinQuest, Booz Allen Hamilton, a.i. solutions, Space Vector, Advanced Core Concepts, VETS and GreenDart, bringing over 200 launch experts to the project. (Photo: Business Wire)

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems has partnered with LinQuest, Booz Allen Hamilton, a.i. solutions, Space Vector, Advanced Core Concepts, VETS, and GreenDart to offer world-class support for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center’s (SMC) Launch Enterprise – Systems and Engineering and Integration Program.

The BAE Systems led team will leverage its experts, on-location presence, and diverse launch experience to provide U.S. Air Force SMC with an end-to-end systems engineering and integration solution that supports an accelerated launch tempo and mission assurance of existing and new entrant launch vehicles.

“BAE Systems is proud to bring together this exceptional team of more than 200 launch experts ready to provide the Air Force with the low-risk systems engineering, integration, and launch solution it needs now and in the future,” said Pete Trainer, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Air Force Solutions business area. “Our partners are leaders in their fields and committed to joining BAE Systems in supporting this critical space mission.”

BAE Systems has more than 30 years of experience providing customers with safe and secure launch support solutions in mission critical and high-risk environments. Leveraging its vertically integrated and experienced engineering organization with associated operational and digital engineering competencies BAE Systems experts focus on the unique rigors and requirements of the space launch domain to ensure mission success. The company’s solutions have enabled a wide variety of effective civil, commercial, and national security space missions.

About the Team

Each teaming partner was selected to address the unique needs of the SMC.

LinQuest has been a trusted mission partner at SMC for more than four decades and brings a full set of proven SE&I processes, applicable CMMI-ACQ processes appraised at Level 3, and complementary model-based system engineering solutions.

Booz Allen Hamilton has a long history of expertise with launch and test range systems and launch support for a range of defense and intelligence clients.

a.i. solutions are known experts in launch systems engineering, integration, mission assurance, and other launch support for NASA.

Space Vector has extensive experience integrating vehicles and payloads at ranges worldwide.

Advanced Core Concepts has supported the space launch community for over 35 years in the area of launch risk management, and delivers a diverse array of space and launch systems scientific, engineering, and technical services, and physics-based software tools, for both the government and commercial customers.

VETS, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business and GreenDart, a HUBZone small business and an established SMC Systems Engineering and Integration subcontractor, round out the team providing launch range systems and new entrant certification expertise respectively.

BAE Systems delivers a broad range of services and solutions enabling militaries and governments to successfully carry out their respective missions. The company provides large-scale systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. BAE Systems takes pride in its support of national security and those who serve.