Semtech and Alibaba Cloud Prevent Asset Loss and Theft with LoRa®-based Tracker

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Alibaba Cloud, the third largest public Cloud services provider globally and leading Cloud provider in the China market, has released a new Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled location tracker based on Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol.

“LoRaWAN’s extensive networking capabilities enable flexible geolocation tracking solutions for a nearly endless variety of applications, both in China and abroad.” said Wei Ku, Vice President of Alibaba and General Manager of the IoT Business Unit of Alibaba Cloud. “Our tracker product, part of the Alibaba LinkWAN developer platform and complementing the LoRaWAN protocol with Semtech’s 2.4G LoRa chip, provides consistent geolocation data without requiring GPS, Cellular or additional connectivity, simplifying deployment for those without much IoT experience.”

Alibaba Cloud’s new “Beagle” tracker provides up to 2,000 meters of point-to-point location tracking indoor or outdoor, GPS-free. Built on Semtech’s SX1280 LoRa chipset, the tracker allows extensive geolocation functionality without relying on base stations, Cellular networks, Cloud services, or internet connectivity. A complete Beagle tracking solution offers advantages for a range of applications, including personnel and asset management, small device loss, theft prevention, and enhanced pet and child monitoring.

“The Beagle tracker, integrated with Semtech’s proven LoRa devices and the open LoRaWAN protocol, offers customers a flexible, easy-to-use solution to geolocation tracking,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “The tracker deploys in less than a minute and delivers real-time and reliable geolocation data, allowing customers simplified access to their assets’ locations in real time. Enhanced coverage helps combat asset loss and theft, saving customers money.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices

Semtech’s LoRa devices are a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, is among the world’s top three IaaS providers, according to Gartner. It is also the largest provider of public cloud services in China, according to IDC. Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to businesses worldwide, including merchants doing business on Alibaba Group marketplaces, start-ups, corporations and public services. Alibaba Cloud is the official Cloud Services Partner of the International Olympic Committee. For more information, visit www.alibabacloud.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “offers,” “designed to” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

