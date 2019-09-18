ExxonMobil Expands Relationship With Albertsons Companies to Offer Additional Savings at the Pump

SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ExxonMobil said today it is significantly expanding its relationship with grocery retailer Albertsons Companies to offer East Coast customers additional opportunities to save on everyday fuel purchases. Shoppers participating in the Gas Rewards program at Safeway, ACME, Shaw’s and Star Market stores may earn points from eligible grocery, pharmacy and gift card purchases and redeem rewards at approximately 1,500 Exxon or Mobil stations in Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

East Coast shoppers can enroll in the Gas Rewards program for their local Albertsons Companies store, earn points on eligible purchases, and then visit a participating Exxon or Mobil station to redeem their rewards. Customers may combine the points they earn on eligible purchases from each of the company’s participating grocery retailers.

For every dollar spent on eligible grocery and pharmacy purchases, including copays, customers will earn one point. Customers can build up points twice as fast by receiving two points for every dollar spent on qualifying gift cards purchases.

Customers can save up to a dollar per gallon, depending on where they shop. Participating stores will have applicable program information for their customers available in the just for U® app. Once a customer earns 100 points, they may begin claiming rewards through just for U®. Gas Rewards expire at the end of the following month, so participants should redeem their points before the end of the month to capture as much savings as possible.

“Our customers have high expectations, so we are always finding new ways to drive value for them,” said Eric Carmichael, Americas fuels marketing manager at ExxonMobil. “We are excited to expand our strong relationship with Albertsons Companies to offer even more opportunities for our loyal customers to save on their everyday fuel purchases.”

“Growing our Gas Rewards program with ExxonMobil provides our East Coast customers with a program that they love, at more fuel stations than ever before,” said Angela Moore, Albertsons Companies’ director of shopper marketing. “Our work with ExxonMobil exemplifies how two great companies can join forces to provide something that customers truly benefit from, both at the store and at the fuel pump.”

ExxonMobil and Albertsons Companies launched their Gas Rewards collaboration in 2018. Customers in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming continue to save up to $1 per gallon at participating Exxon and Mobil stations.

Customers looking to save should visit the ExxonMobil website to learn more. To sign up for free and start saving at participating Exxon and Mobil stations today, download the Albertsons banner app, just for U®, by visiting the Safeway, ACME, Shaw’s or Star Market landing pages.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. For more information, visit www.exxonmobil.com or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/exxonmobil.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 23, 2019, the Company operated 2,269 retail stores with 1,739 pharmacies, 397 associated fuel centers, 23 dedicated distribution centers, six Plated fulfillment centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company’s stores predominantly operate under the banners Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, ACME, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs and Haggen, as well as meal kit company Plated. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. During fiscal 2018, Albertsons Companies donated more than $262 million in support to food banks and other hunger relief agencies and supported more than 2,000 organizations through foundation grants.