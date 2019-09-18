Splunk Ventures Launches With $150 Million to Fuel the Next Generation of Data Analytics

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced the launch of Splunk Ventures and two inaugural funds designed to help the next generation of data doers turn data into doing. Through a $100 million Innovation Fund and a $50 million Social Impact Fund, Splunk Ventures is investing in early stage companies that can harness the power of data to change the world.

Today’s world of unprecedented innovation is transforming and improving the way we live. Technology is fundamentally changing entire industries, globalizing businesses, big and small, and multiplying the efficiency of our workforce. Behind these global changes there is one constant: the rapidly accelerating, never-ending growth of data. Splunk Ventures is designed to invest in companies that will further drive growth of the technology ecosystem that brings data to every decision, question and action. Ultimately, these investments help customers, partners and third-party developers address new use cases and realize more value from their data.

“Organizations around the world are not only racing to make faster, better decisions, they’re also hoping to turn data into business outcomes that are both cost and time effective,” said Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. “To meet this demand and help data live up to its full, world changing potential, it’s critical that Splunk invest in technologies that can help remove the barrier between data and action. I’m thrilled to launch Splunk Ventures and can’t wait to start working with some of the groundbreaking companies we’re investing in, as we work together to bring data to everything.”

The Splunk Ventures Innovation Fund is a $100 million fund that invests in startups working to transform data into business value. In addition to funding, Splunk Ventures provides portfolio companies with go-to-market support, access to Splunk technology and engagement with Splunk leaders.

While the growth of technology is paramount to amplify data’s impact, Splunk also believes that data has the power to make the world a better, stronger and more inclusive place for all. The Splunk Ventures Social Impact Fund is a $50 million fund that invests in organizations using data for the good of society.

“At Splunk, we firmly believe that data offers unparalleled potential to make the world better. As the world’s Data-to-Everything Platform, we have a responsibility to turn that potential into a reality,” said Ammar Maraqa, senior vice president of strategy and corporate development, Splunk. “Through investments, the Splunk Ventures Social Impact Fund helps us make good on our promise to improve society, solve problems and promote positive change with data. We’re proud to take this unique approach to the investment market, where we measure success not just on the bottom line, but also on societal impact.”

Splunk also announced today its first Splunk Ventures Innovation Fund investment in Kavach, a cloud-native application security company.

“As applications get increasingly distributed and disaggregated, organizations must have comprehensive security and privacy strategies in place for data no matter its form. Kavach offers innovative technology to help businesses of all shapes and sizes take the data-in-motion security challenge head-on,” said Pratik Roychowdhury, Founder & CEO, Kavach. "As a startup, it’s important for Kavach to partner with not just leaders in data analytics, but investors who can put us in touch with the right partners and customers to help our business thrive. Splunk checks all of those boxes, and we’re thrilled to work with them as we help organizations fight back against emerging cybersecurity threats at the data layer.”

For more information about Splunk Ventures, visit the Splunk website.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

Splunk, Splunk>, Listen to Your Data, The Engine for Machine Data, Splunk Cloud, Splunk Light and SPL are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2019 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.