Scott Mushkin, Top Ranked Food Retail and Consumer Staples Analyst by Institutional Investor and Thomson Reuters, Launches R5 Capital in partnership with Analyst Hub

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analyst Hub, LLC, an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprises, and R5 Capital, a boutique consumer-centric equity research and consulting firm focused on utilizing proprietary data and significant “boots on the ground” analysis to identify unique investment opportunities and provide strategic advice for companies, today announced their partnership with the launch of R5 Capital, LLC. R5 is the 17th independent research provider to join Analyst Hub’s rapidly growing roster of leading IRPs.

Consistently ranked by Institutional Investor since 2008 as one of the top 3 food retailing analysts, R5 founder and Chief Executive Officer Scott Mushkin brings more than 25 years of buy-side and sell-side experience to the firm. Recognized as the top earnings estimator in 2019 by Thomson Reuters/Refinitiv and as the top stock picker in food and consumer staples retailing in 2018, Mushkin has held senior positions at Lehman Brothers, Jefferies and Bank of America. He most recently served as Managing Director at Wolfe Research where he established the firm’s consumer research practice. Founding partner Matt Siler will serve as R5 Capital’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Analytics Officer, bringing over 20 years of experience in consumer research. He most recently served as Senior Analyst at Carbonado Capital, having previously held positions at Deutsche Bank and Balyasny Asset Management. Scott and Matt are joined by Erin Murray, who will focus on market research and client communications, skills she honed over the last 10 years.

R5 Capital is reimagining research by dedicating the firm to a proprietary process that melds extensive field research, decades of experience and innovative data analytics in order to bring clients a research product and strategic consulting service that will enable better decisions in an ever-more challenging climate. Covering retail, e-tail and consumer products, R5 Capital conducts extensive proprietary surveys and market research to better understand consumer trends and the competitive dynamics facing industries and companies.

“ Scott is an incredible consumer thought leader. His passion for ground research, deep knowledge of customer behaviors and trends, and a strong global expert network allow him to zero in and build a clear forward view,” said Amin Maredia, Founder and Managing Partner of Meaningful Partners, a purposeful growth private equity firm, and former CEO of Sprouts Farmers Market.

“ With a collective 45 years on Wall Street and having seen what works and what doesn’t, we decided to build a new firm, dedicated to the principles of excellence, intellectual curiosity, professionalism, diligence and integrity,” said Mushkin. “ Analyst Hub is the perfect partner to help us realize this dream. With Analyst Hub handling R5’s operational and sales functions, we can focus our time on perfecting our unique method and developing the powerful and original research and analysis our clients need.”

Offering outsourced infrastructure and organizational support, Analyst Hub is helping top sell-side analysts go into business on their own to provide institutional investors with independent insights and analysis. Built by senior, veteran equity research sales professionals, Analyst Hub’s sales-first orientation sets up analysts for success by helping them secure and service clients, and then scale – reaching a broader audience – as the new firm matures.

“ Dedicated, driven analysts like Scott and Matt are why we started Analyst Hub and we are excited to support them as they establish their firm,” said Mike Kronenberg, Analyst Hub co-founder and CEO. “ The traditional subsidized investment banking and trading model prevents analysts from realizing their potential. It’s exciting to be able to help talented analysts unlock their full value and maximize their ability to produce and monetize high quality research.”

Since January 2018, Analyst Hub has facilitated the launch of equity research analyst firms and supported their ongoing operations, with institutional publishing tools, market data access, branding services, website design and hosting, CRM systems and more. Offerings related to legal, accounting, HR/payroll and compliance needs round out a robust suite of services. Analyst Hub’s affiliated research-providing entities service more than 200 institutional investor clients representing a cross-section of the buy side, as well as corporate clients looking for new insight into their industries’ and competitors’ performance.

About Analyst Hub

Founded in 2018, Analyst Hub is an independent research infrastructure platform company that provides talented sell-side analysts a path to owning their own enterprise. The company’s turn-key solution offers essential institutional infrastructure tools, compliance, experienced institutional sales, corporate access support and marketing.

For further information, please visit www.analysthub.com.

About R5 Capital

R5 Capital is a boutique equity research and consulting firm focused on utilizing a proprietary process that brings together extensive consumer and “boots on the ground” market research, decades of experience and innovative data analytics to help institutional investors and corporations drive better performance. Built as a purpose-driven firm, and guided by the principles of excellence, intellectual curiosity, professionalism, diligence and integrity, R5 brings to investors and corporations analysis and insights unavailable anywhere else.

For further information, contact R5 Capital at 475-558-9885 or email smsushkin@r-5cap.com or msiler@r-5cap.com.