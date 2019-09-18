The Beekman Group Partners with Twin Boro Physical Therapy to Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Effective August 28th, 2019, Twin Boro Physical Therapy Associates, P.A. ("Twin Boro" or the "Company") has partnered with The Beekman Group ("Beekman"), a New York based private equity firm dedicated to investing in lower middle market companies. Beekman’s capital investment in Twin Boro Management, LLC, creates a management services organization (“MSO”) supporting a network of 23 physical and occupational therapy clinics in nine counties across New Jersey.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, Twin Boro is an industry leader in providing the highest quality personalized rehabilitation care. The Company services commercial, Medicare, and workers’ compensation patients in 23 outpatient physical therapy clinics throughout New Jersey.

Andrew Lotsis, CEO of Twin Boro, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Beekman and look forward to working together to continue delivering top notch quality care to our patients and to accelerate the expansion of our geographic footprint. Beekman and its principals have significant experience in physician practice management, which will prove valuable as we grow the platform.” Founder Larry Bock added, “We have found in Beekman a quality partner to help take our business to the next level and provide the resources we need to consistently deliver the level of care that our patients deserve as we continue to grow in a competitive environment.”

Andrew Marolda, Managing Director at Beekman, stated "Beekman looks forward to working alongside Andrew Lotsis, Larry Bock, and the Twin Boro team as they execute on their vision for the business. We are impressed by the Company’s clinical quality, and outstanding reputation among patients, payors and referral providers. We are excited to support Twin Boro’s strong team and look forward to bringing additional resources to the Company to continue building on their success to date.”

Twin Boro is the first platform investment for Beekman Investment Partners IV, LP and the first physical therapy platform for The Beekman Group.

About The Beekman Group

The Beekman Group is a private equity firm, based in New York City, dedicated to partnering with management teams to grow companies into market leading businesses. Beekman manages over $800 million of capital and has access to additional capital through strategic co-investment relationships. Beekman focuses on lower middle market investments in service-related sectors including healthcare services, consumer services, and business services. Beekman partners with management teams who desire to be significant owners and create meaningful value by accelerating organic and acquisition growth initiatives. The Beekman team consists of experienced private equity professionals, as well as a select group of Operating Advisors, who are leading executives in Beekman's targeted industry segments. This Industry Advisor approach to investing is the cornerstone of Beekman's investment strategy – bringing financial and operational resources to lower middle market companies in order to accelerate growth and create value for all shareholders. For more information, please visit www.thebeekmangroup.com.

About Twin Boro Physical Therapy Associates, P.A.

Twin Boro Physical Therapy Associates, P.A. operates 23 outpatient physical and occupational therapy locations throughout nine counties in New Jersey. Twin Boro has been providing New Jersey residents with the highest quality rehabilitation services since its founding in 1980 and offers a full range of physical and occupational therapy services through its highly qualified, licensed professionals. To learn more about Twin Boro, please visit: http://www.twinboro.com.