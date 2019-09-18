MicroStrategy Teams with Freddie Mac to Provide Analytics Dashboard to Help Evaluate Loan Performance, Optimize Lending Strategies

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced that it is providing analytics technology for Freddie Mac’s web-based mortgage insights tool, Evaluate|Compare|OptimizeSM (ECO), designed to help mortgage lenders with advanced evaluation tools.

“ The new MicroStrategy platform is a powerful way for Freddie Mac clients to gain insight, create process efficiency and explore growth opportunities,” said Chris Boyle, chief client officer, Single-Family, Office of the Client at Freddie Mac. “ We are committed to providing our clients with the latest innovative technology and tools to better serve their borrowers.”

The ECO dashboard uses the MicroStrategy 2019™ platform, interactive dossiers, and application program interfaces that, combined with market intelligence data, provide lenders with a valuable, near real time informational resource to help them deliver a better mortgage experience for borrowers.

“ I’m always impressed when I see a leading organization such as Freddie Mac unleash the value of analytics beyond their internal user community to reach their client base,” said Michael J. Saylor, CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “ Theirs is a great use case of digital transformation and illustrates the powerful role that MicroStrategy 2019’s open and comprehensive platform can play in empowering constituents with the right insights for a digital transformation.”

Mortgage professionals can access ECO for customized metrics and timely information via a simple-to-use executive summary dashboard. The ECO dashboard presents data in lending categories including purchase, risk, and servicing. ECO gives mortgage leadership rapid access to metrics to help spot significant trends, compare the footprints of their synthetic peers in the market, optimize lending strategies, share reports and information, and export data.

Dossiers are a modern way to make analytics simple, social, and interactive. MicroStrategy 2019’s REST APIs provide the flexibility necessary to embed sophisticated dossiers and other business intelligence content into portals or white-label web and mobile applications.

