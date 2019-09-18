Toro Announces Exclusive Partnership With YAMIT Filtration for North America Markets

EL CAJON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Toro Company and YAMIT Filtration today announced a strategic partnership to provide advanced filtration systems for agricultural and greenhouse irrigation operations. The exclusive collaboration makes Toro the sole supplier of YAMIT’s industry-leading filtration solutions in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The companies will together offer a range of filtration products that will help improve grower efficiency and streamline operations for Toro Ag customers in North America. The strategic partnership complements Toro’s exceptional and full range of micro-irrigation products, and will allow Toro to better address the needs of row, field and permanent crop growers with a full filtration solution.

Toro customers will now be able to easily purchase a wide range of quality irrigation filters, including the most popular filtration models in stainless steel and carbon steel options. Toro will offer many of YAMIT’s top-selling solutions, including manual screen filters, semi-automatic screen filters, automatic hydraulic filters, sand media filters, hydrocyclone sand separators, pre-pump strainers and others.

The features and benefits of YAMIT Filtration products include:

Easy maintenance, operation and assembly

Low water and energy consumption

Ideal solutions for agricultural filtration requirements

High-quality construction and durability backed by the world’s most trusted irrigation manufacturer

Continuous market education through Toro and YAMIT Filtration University in Camarillo, CA

“The Toro Company is excited to partner with YAMIT Filtration, and for the opportunity to offer a full line of filtration options, along with Aqua-Traxx and FlowControl, and the rest of our product offering,” said Neville Mody, managing director, Toro Ag Americas. “YAMIT’s industry-leading filter systems are a natural complement to our existing product portfolio and will enable us to deliver a complete irrigation solution that will help our customers increase efficiencies and yields while reducing costs.”

Products will be stocked in Toro Ag distribution centers throughout the U.S. in order to best serve local market needs. Most filter models are available for purchase immediately from your local Toro dealer.

“This is an exciting time for YAMIT Filtration. YAMIT’s partnership with The Toro Company will provide the highest quality filtration systems with reliability, cost effectiveness and customer service excellence to the agricultural irrigation market,” says Arnon Klein, president, YAMIT USA. “We will revolutionize the irrigation market for the foreseeable future, and remain committed to providing customers with the best technical support in order to ensure the customer’s experience. Together with Toro, we will continue our focus on growing market share and expanding our presence as global market leaders within the filtration market.”

For more information about Toro’s YAMIT Filtration offering, please visit toro.com/agriculture.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $2.6 billion in fiscal 2018, The Toro Company’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.

About YAMIT Filtration

YAMIT Filtration is a market leader with over 30 years of experience providing filtration systems worldwide. With two manufacturing plants, 200 employees worldwide, and a team of technical experts, YAMIT Filtration serves various industrial, municipal and agricultural water applications in a wide range of market segments globally. YAMIT’s commitment to delivering high-quality, top-performing products has allowed them to help customers reliably and efficiently protect water systems and their sources with innovative filtration solutions. YAMIT filters are installed and operational in thousands of locations worldwide, filtering water, seawater and wastewater in the most challenging environments. For more information, visit www.yamit-f.com.