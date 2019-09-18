Anacapa Partners Announces Investment in Dooblo

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anacapa Partners, a leading private equity firm focused on acquisitions in the lower middle market, today announced it has completed a growth investment in Israel-based Dooblo, a leader in mobile survey software, data collection and analysis solutions. Trail Mark Partners participated in the investment alongside Anacapa. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001, Dooblo provides innovative mobile survey software for the market research industry. Dooblo’s flagship product, SurveyToGo, is designed to reduce the cost of traditional paper-based surveys while significantly improving quality of the collected data. SurveyToGo is utilized by market research firms in more than 100 countries worldwide with over 700 clients including the top global market research firms. Dooblo is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

“We are excited to partner with Trail Mark and current leadership to provide Dooblo with the resources to continue its impressive growth,” said Jeff Stevens, Managing Partner at Anacapa Partners. “Dooblo’s SurveyToGo platform is considered by many to be the premier data collection tool in the research space. We look forward to working closely with Dooblo to further grow its market share.”

“The backing of Anacapa and Trail Mark will help Dooblo continue meeting the sophisticated needs of our clients, while expanding awareness of our SurveyToGo platform in the market research space,” said Guy Solomon, Founder and Managing Director at Trail Mark Partners and newly appointed CEO of Dooblo. “The experience of Jeff and his team will be critical as we enter the next phase of Dooblo’s journey.”

About Anacapa Partners

Anacapa Partners is a private equity fund with a strategic focus of investing in operating companies that have been identified by principals operating within the search fund business model. We take a proactive role with search fund entrepreneurs in all phases of the investment process, including business screening, due diligence, negotiation of deal structure, operating oversight, and exploration of exit strategies. Over the past eight years, Anacapa has invested in 125 individuals/partnerships looking to acquire a nano-cap company and has made 45 investments in operating companies acquired through the search fund approach. Anacapa partners with entrepreneurs identified through two channels – top tier MBA programs and special operations forces in the United States military. Founded in 2010, Anacapa is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For additional information, please visit anacapapartners.com

About Trail Mark Partners

Trail Mark Partners was formed to grow Israeli businesses with a focus on long-term value creation. With a team of experienced entrepreneurs, senior executives and professional investors from various industries and geographies, Trail Mark Partners is focused on providing opportunities for business owners to unlock the wealth they have created in their business. For more information, visit trailmarkpartners.com.

About Dooblo

Based in Kefar Sava, Israel, Dooblo provides innovative professional mobile survey software for the market research industry. Dooblo’s flagship product, SurveyToGo, eliminates 60% of the costs of traditional paper-based survey projects with 10x the quality of the collected data, and is utilized by market research firms in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit dooblo.com