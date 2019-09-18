Pixvana Creates Virtual Reality Training Experience to Prepare Businesses for Active Shooters in the Workplace

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pixvana, a virtual reality (VR) solutions provider specializing in corporate learning and training, and Alexo, experts in tactical training to counter workplace violence, today announced the release of a VR experience intended to prepare any workplace for an active shooter event. The Active Shooter Response training experience utilizes VR’s immersive powers to enable learners to practice situational awareness, increase readiness, and quicken reaction and response.

The VR training video features Alexo’s founder, Drew Hancock, a Seattle police officer and SWAT Supervisor with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. Through the VR training, Hancock is able to effectively teach important decision-making strategies and simulate life-saving tactics for employees. Interactive quizzes during and after the program, ensure that employees are prepared and confident in their understanding of the curriculum.

“Virtual reality is extremely effective for teaching situational awareness and life-saving response for an active shooter scenario,” Hancock said. “Learning response strategies is important, but actually simulating and experiencing different scenarios can increase comprehension and response time, which could be all the difference. VR provides employees with valuable practice that cannot be replicated in typical training. It’s a game-changing technology that can have a real impact for people in moments when it counts the most.”

The VR video reinforces critical protocols taught by Alexo, including two simple acronyms, “OODA” (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) and “ABC” (Avoid, Barricade, or Combat).

The active shooter training experience is available to businesses everywhere - and for a small incremental investment, companies can augment the core curriculum with tailored VR content that fits their specific location, layout, or industry.

“It’s unfortunate that this type of training is now necessary for every company, large and small, and for every employee near and far,” Hancock said. “However, VR makes it simple for even the most disparate, global organizations to deploy this high-impact training at scale, anytime and anywhere.”

Seattle-based Vulcan Inc., which oversees the business activities and philanthropic efforts of Microsoft’s late co-founder, Paul Allen, has been the first to trial the innovative workplace safety training for its employees. Early results from the VR experience show a 32 percent overall increase in employee readiness for a live shooter event.

“Virtual reality is the future of workplace learning and development, including everyday safety,” said Rachel Lanham, Chief Operations Officer at Pixvana. “This particular project has great meaning for us - everyone, including our own team, knows someone touched by this type of violence in some way. We hope that through this video, we can better prepare employees for violent situations, help them make quicker decisions, and potentially save lives.”

To experience the VR active shooter training content created and produced by Alexo and Pixvana, visit http://try.pixvana.com/work-place-safety-training

About Pixvana

Pixvana, a virtual reality solutions provider, helps enterprises develop cutting-edge approaches to solve business challenges in innovative ways. Customers choose Pixvana for its powerhouse combination of breakthrough VR technology and award-winning creative team. Pixvana addresses a range of corporate VR applications - from training and tours, to marketing and healthcare - and can manage all aspects of project development, from strategy to execution. The company is venture-backed by Vulcan Capital, Madrona Venture Group, Microsoft, Cisco, Raine and Hearst Ventures. Pixvana’s founders have proven startup success in media technology, and hail from senior product and engineering leadership roles at Apple, Adobe, Microsoft, and Lucasfilm. For more information visit www.pixvana.com.

About Alexo

Today's unfortunate reality is that big or small, workplace violence incidents have touched businesses, schools and organizations of all types and demographics throughout the country. And in response to that reality Alexo Corporation has been comprised of currently active law enforcement professionals who specialize in tactical situations and training. Their passion is to protect and defend, and their credibility is decades of training and real world experience. With their expertise they can assist organizations in mitigating potential workplace violence risks and create a safer work environment.