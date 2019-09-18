Rootstock Software® Partners with HDCS to Address Growing Demand for Rootstock Cloud ERP in Japan

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rootstock Software, a leading provider of cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions built on the Salesforce Platform and designed for manufacturing, distribution and supply chain organizations, today announced its partnership with HDCS (Heavy Duty Consulting Services). This IT consulting and business solutions firm will help to implement, integrate, and support Rootstock Cloud ERP for customers in Japan.

“Japan is poised for growth in Cloud ERP adoption,” said Yoichiro Sugii, General Manager, Rootstock Japan. “Operating in the third-largest economy, Japanese manufacturers and distributors are looking to the cloud to leap forward and digitally transform their operations.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with HDCS; they have the expertise to help Rootstock Cloud ERP customers achieve rapid deployment, agile business processes, and custom solutions,” added Henk Bruinekreeft, Director of Indirect Channels Asia Pacific at Rootstock International. “We’ll join forces and attend the Salesforce World Tour in Tokyo September 25 to 26; we’ll meet with manufacturers to show them how Rootstock can deliver sophisticated ERP and CRM capabilities built on Salesforce.”

With in-depth experience in IT strategy, project management and problem solving, HDCS helps companies bring together critical business functions and optimize their operations. It also helps customers get the most from their information systems, providing insights into industry trends, efficient processes, and technology best practices.

“We’re excited to bring the Rootstock Cloud ERP, built on the Salesforce Platform, to Japan,” said Yukio Yasuda, CEO at HDCS. “Japanese companies have been hesitant to update their legacy systems, but Rootstock and Salesforce provide many advantages, including flexibility, connectivity, and a 360° view of customers and their entire enterprise.”

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software is a worldwide provider of cloud ERP on the Salesforce Platform. When combined with Salesforce CRM, Rootstock Cloud ERP offers manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain organizations a single platform to grow and manage their businesses. Rootstock Cloud ERP is a flexible, modern, and digitally connected system that transforms companies to deliver a more personalized customer experience, efficiently scale operations, and out-service the competition. To learn more, please visit www.rootstock.com.