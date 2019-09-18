ASICS Named Official Footwear and Apparel Partner of the Mouratoglou Academy

ASICS has today announced it will become the official tennis footwear and apparel partner of the prestigious Mouratoglou Academy. Pictured (L-R): Patrick Mouratoglou, Founder and President, Mouratoglou Academy; Gary Raucher, Vice President Product and Marketing, ASICS (Photo: Business Wire)

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASICS has today announced it will become the official tennis footwear and apparel partner of the prestigious Mouratoglou Academy, as part of a multi-year deal. Founded in 1996 by Patrick Mouratoglou, the academy has seen some of the world’s best talents in the game of tennis hone their skills at the world-class facility.

Speaking about the partnership, Founder and President Patrick Mouratoglou said: “I’m thrilled to partner with ASICS. They are not only a brand with a strong reputation of having the most technologically advanced tennis shoes on the market, but they also believe just as strongly as I do in the importance of the mental aspect of tennis. I’m looking forward to working closely with ASICS on the research and development side of the game as well, with their Institute of Sport Science in Kobe, Japan.”

Located in Sophia Antipolis, France, the Mouratoglou Academy boasts advanced facilities, including 34 courts (eight of which are indoor), a high-tech sports medicine centre, four padel courts and a four-star resort. The academy is home to a student campus which houses nearly 200 full-time students and nurtures some of the brightest prospects in the world of tennis. On top of the full-time students, thousands of people come over year for training and development camps.

Gary Raucher, Head of Product and Marketing, ASICS EMEA commented: “This partnership is a strong testament to our commitment to the sport of tennis and the power of movement. At ASICS, we believe that nothing frees the mind like sport, because sport is more than the physical activity itself. We are excited to work with Patrick Mouratoglou and the team at the Mouratoglou Academy who share our commitment to get more people to experience the positive benefits of sport to improve both physical and mental well-being.”

The announcement comes after the founder of the Mouratoglou Academy and coach of Serena Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, also became an official brand ambassador for ASICS at the US Open in August.

About Mouratoglou Academy:

THE WORLD’S MOST PROFICIENT TRAINING CENTER

Nestled between Nice and Cannes, in the heart of the French Riviera, the Mouratoglou Academy is a top-notch complex that stretches over 12 hectares of unique infrastructures at the cutting-edge of innovation. Relying on Patrick Mouratoglou’s methodology, it is now widely considered as one of the world’s most proficient training centers. The best professional tennis players (Serena Williams, Stefanos Tsitsipas to name but a few) have made it their training ground to perfect their games and prepare at best for tournaments.

The Mouratoglou Academy’s mission is to guide young aspiring players as well as professionals towards achieving their full potential. Every year, the academy is the training ground for 4,000 campers and 180 student-athletes who train every day to fulfill their dreams.

Since its inception in 1996, the Mouratoglou Academy has shaped some of the world’s most promising talents, such as Marcos Baghdatis, Grigor Dimitrov and most recently Coco Gauff.

About ASICS

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning “ A Sound Mind in a Sound Body,” is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded more than 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as, other athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.asics.com.