 CFDA Designer Christian Siriano to Style Young Cancer Survivors

RYE BROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the 18th consecutive year, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) teams up with Burlington Stores to raise critical funds for research and patient support to help to save lives and bring smiles to the faces of children and families impacted by blood cancer. From September 9 through December 2, Burlington Stores nationwide will encourage its customers to donate $1 or more at checkout to support LLS and its goal to create a world without blood cancer. This year, CFDA designer Christian Siriano, joins the campaign to help young cancer survivors find great fashions that suit their personal style with looks from Burlington.

Today, at Burlington’s flagship store in New York City, Christian Siriano will outfit young cancer survivors with fashions that match their personal style while providing his professional tips for the season. This event will surely bring smiles to the faces of children and families who prepare to transition from treatment to living their life. Similar events will take place in Burlington stores across the country where local survivor families will be selected for a surprise and delight shopping spree and styling event.

“Working with LLS and Burlington has brought together two of my passions, driving awareness for lifesaving cancer research and, of course, fashion,” said CFDA designer Christian Siriano, “Helping to find a cure for cancer is near and dear to my heart, and I’m happy to be able to outfit these young cancer survivors so that they can feel fabulous and confident.”

“Burlington is our number one National Corporate Partner and Honored Friend of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, having raised more than $37 million for the cause. LLS is a global leader in the fight to end blood cancer, and partners like Burlington have helped us invest nearly $1.3 billion in breakthrough research to advance lifesaving treatments and cures,” said Louis J. DeGennaro, PhD, LLS president and chief executive officer. “LLS is doubling our investment in fighting pediatric cancers, and we are proud to partner with our friends at Burlington who bring smiles to so many children and families. Together, we are closer than ever to cures.”

“At Burlington, we continue to be committed to a world without blood cancer, supporting survivors and their families through their journey,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. “We’re thankful for our customers and associates who continue to donate to support the cause.”

As an organization founded by a family for families, LLS is celebrating 70 years of impact by looking to the past for inspiration to propel it forward in the fight for all those touched by blood cancer. Blood Cancer Awareness Month in September provides an opportunity to remind the public about the urgent need to support research to find cures. Childhood Cancer Awareness Month is also observed during September, and LLS is marking the occasion with a reinvigorated focus on helping children with cancer live better, longer lives.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2018 net sales of $6.6 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 691 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2019, inclusive of an internet store, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home and coats. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlingtonstores.com.

About the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to fighting blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano, Maryland-born CFDA designer and the evening’s fashion show emcee, launched his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. The Christian Siriano collection is now shown each season at New York Fashion Week, and presented in New York and Paris to retailers. Known for whimsical and show-stopping design – from fantasy evening gowns and cocktail dresses, to tailored sportswear, to intricately detailed shoes and accessories – the collection can be found at Neiman Marcus and other department stores and specialty boutiques around the globe. Most recently he’s dressed former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Ariana Grande, Laurie Metcalf, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Lena Dunham, Cardi B, Lea Michele, Amy Adams, Kelly Clarkson, Scarlett Johansson and Helen Hunt to name but a few. In 2012, the first flagship Christian Siriano store opened in New York City and his latest retail venture, “The Curated NYC”, is located in the heart of midtown and steps from 5th Avenue and Central Park. Dubbed “the new king of old-school glamour” by Elle, his designs have appeared in countless editorials and have been worn by the world’s leading ladies and remain a red carpet favorite. He released a photographic retrospective with Rizzoli Books in late 2017, titled Dresses to Dream About, which has now gone into its second printing. In April 2018, Christian was named among Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World for being a pioneer in body positivity and runway diversity in the fashion industry. He celebrated the 10 year anniversary of his brand last year with a milestone show consisting of a jaw-dropping 72 looks. In 2019, Christian dressed 17 women at The Academy Awards and nine at The Emmy’s and is fresh off of a historic moment at this year’s Academy Awards where Billy Porter wore a gown of his on the red carpet as well as his scene-stealing Janelle Monae look at The Met Gala. He returned to Bravo’s Project Runway in the role of mentor in early 2019.