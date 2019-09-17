Hilton Introduces iHeartRadio to its High-Tech Connected Room Platform

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced a new integration with iHeartRadio to allow guests to stream live radio stations, thousands of music playlists and podcasts directly from their TVs through Hilton’s high-tech Connected Room guest technology platform. This marks yet another Connected Room feature that allows guests even more ways to personalize their travel experience.

With iHeartRadio, guests who stay in Hilton Connected Rooms will be able to play exclusive audio content and have instant access to thousands of live radio stations from across the country, customized music stations based on their favorite artists, and top podcasts across all categories including travel, business, sports, entertainment, comedy and more. Travelers can use either their Hilton Honors app or the in-room remote to access the content on their guestroom TV.

“We heard our guests loud and clear when they said they wanted the ability to stream music in their guestrooms, so we’re excited to bring this to life in collaboration with iHeartRadio,” said Noelle Eder, executive vice president and chief information and digital officer for Hilton. “This addition to Connected Room is just another way we’re making travelers feel at home by giving them access to their favorite content and enjoying custom, curated playlists for any occasion or mood.”

As a special benefit to Hilton guests, iHeartRadio is free and no signup is required. Guests need only to open the app on their TV and press play.

“We are excited to join forces with Hilton, a leader in the hospitality industry, to provide a superior music experience for travelers,” said Michele Laven, president of strategic partnerships for iHeartMedia. “We look forward to helping enhance the guest’s stay by giving them the companionship of our live radio stations as well as quick and easy access to iHeartRadio’s massive catalog of music playlists, podcasts and more.”

iHeartRadio joins Netflix and SHOWTIME in Hilton’s Connected Room technology, which also allows guests to access on-demand content and also control the temperature, lights and TV from their mobile device or in-room remote.

Hilton currently has more than 3,500 Connected Rooms across 15 hotels and plans to roll out the technology to the majority of its portfolio of nearly 5,900 hotels over the coming years.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising nearly 5,900 properties with more than 939,000 rooms, in 114 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world’s best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 94 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms including more than 850 live broadcast stations; streaming music, radio and on demand via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher globally. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics and attribution technology for its marketing partners, using data from its massive consumer base. iHeartMedia is a division of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: IHRT). Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.