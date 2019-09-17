Tanimura & Antle Signs with Procurant

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procurant, a Silicon Valley technology company transforming the global food supply chain, today announced that Tanimura & Antle, a leading grower, shipper and marketer of premium branded produce, will use the Procurant Platform to share data with trading partners and industry data repositories, including the IBM Food Trust.

“As the global food industry gets more proactive about improving traceability and food safety there will be an increased need to simplify and accelerate the way information gets collected and shared across the supply chain. We are proud to be helping Tanimura & Antle bring better visibility and accountability to information that matters to all stakeholders,” said Eric Peters, CEO, Procurant.

The Procurant Platform is a cloud-based perishable food order management system enabling trading partner collaboration, IoT and sensor data collection, mobile messaging and alerts, secure storage of critical documentation and the sharing of food safety data in public or private blockchains. The platform and its related applications help farmers, producers, shippers, distributors and retailers in their strategic planning as well as their day-to-day supply chain processes.

“Today’s consumers want to know as much as possible about the food they eat. That drives our business to better manage data at every point across the supply chain,” said Tom Casas, Vice President Information Technology, Tanimura & Antle. “The Procurant platform helps Tanimura & Antle support new industry initiatives around blockchain and food traceability while providing all our trading partners with the most up-to-date, relevant data about our products.”

About Procurant

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com) with US$66 billion of assets under management in real estate and private equity funds around the world. www.procurant.com