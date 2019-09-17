Ntooitive Named Digital Marketing Agency of Record for L.A. Care Health Plan

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ntooitive, the end-to-end digital technology partner marketing leaders trust to deliver campaign efficiency, speed and effectiveness, has been selected by L.A. Care Health Plan, the largest publicly-operated health plan in the country, as its Digital Marketing Agency of Record. To drive and support a growing healthcare practice, Ntooitive has also officially announced its new data-driven digital marketing service, Ntooitive Healthcare, that helps companies in the healthcare industry effectively reach target audiences through the application of HIPAA-compliant marketing and technology solutions.

“We’re pleased that our new agency partner shares our commitment to helping Angelenos obtain quality healthcare coverage,” said Alex Gallegos, L.A. Care’s senior director of sales and marketing. “Ntooitive’s healthcare marketing capabilities, combined with its digital expertise will help us reach consumers in new ways through a highly targeted healthcare marketing model.”

Under the agreement, Ntooitive will also partner with L.A. Care’s internal full-service marketing team to coordinate and manage traditional media buying, digital media services, and digital creative production with a focus on delivering campaigns aimed at raising brand awareness and product growth. This new partnership builds off the tailored digital advertising efforts Ntooitive provided for L.A. Care in 2018 that added 26,000 Angelenos to the health plan during the most recent Affordable Care Act open enrollment period, surpassing internal expectations.

“The U.S. healthcare system is in the midst of a digital transformation as demand for disruptive technologies is growing in response to shifting market conditions,” said Ryan Christiansen, co-founder and CEO of Ntooitive. “We’re thrilled that the implementation of our technology is creating the opportunity for L.A. Care to engage consumers in more sophisticated ways. We look forward to our new partnership and to continue to generate long-term results by way of Ntooitive Healthcare, our dedicated solution for healthcare clients.”

Vikas Khorana, co-founder and CTO of Ntooitive, added, “We look forward to reimagining the advertising experience for L.A. Care’s target audiences, and optimizing campaign performance in the most cost-effective and efficient manner. The work we have done together during the most recent open enrollment period is a great example of the impact of digital healthcare marketing done right.”

For more information about Ntooitive Healthcare, visit www.ntooitive.com/health.

ABOUT NTOOITIVE DIGITAL, LLC.

Ntooitive is a digital advertising and technology company, whose mission is to help publishers, marketers and agencies grow revenue by creating efficiency, speed, and effectiveness through the application of innovative data-driven solutions. Through its platform, Ntooitive enables organizations to make business decisions that can greatly minimize lost revenue due to missed optimization opportunities. Clients can efficiently monitor organization-wide profitability and performance, allowing them to make smarter revenue growth strategies faster. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Ntooitive also has offices in Los Angeles, Denver, St. Louis, and key locations overseas. For more information, please visit www.ntooitive.com or follow Ntooitive on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.