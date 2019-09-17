HireRight and Tenstreet Team Together to Make Drug Screening Easy

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenstreet, the leading provider of driver recruiting software and workflow solutions for the trucking and transportation industry, and HireRight, the leading provider of global employment checks, drug testing, education verification and electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions, today announced an enhanced integration that will expand and streamline drug screening for the trucking and transportation industries.

The enhanced integration includes pre-employment drug tests, physical examinations, and drug and alcohol screening, along with traditional background screening searches and verifications from within Tenstreet’s Xpress dashboard. By adding on Tenstreet’s Pulse MD service, carriers can operate using a completely electronic chain-of-custody (eCCF).

“When building this service offering, we worked to prioritize what matters most for carriers during the background screening process: reducing the time-to-hire and finding the best candidates, while keeping the safety of their drivers and customers top of mind," said Dr. Todd Simo, Chief Medical Officer and Managing Director of Transportation and Drug & Health Screening Services at HireRight. “We are proud to be expanding our partnership with Tenstreet in a way that enhances our shared commitment to providing our customers with the tools they need to get ahead.”

“Staying compliant is obviously important but it can be hard to manage. We think this new integration makes the screening process easier. Expanding our Pulse MD service with HireRight’s drug screening offering will make things better for both carriers and drivers,” said Tim Crawford, CEO at Tenstreet.

More Visibility

Carriers will have access to HireRight’s national collection site database, the largest in the industry, and receive real-time updates throughout the process when key milestones have been achieved. Test results will be available directly within the Tenstreet Xpress system.

Carriers are alerted each time a new event related to the request happens, such as when a driver has viewed the order, when the order was placed to a drug-screening background company, when a driver has arrived at the clinic, when the order was accepted, and when the drug test was completed. Carriers will see the results of the drug test as soon as they are reported.

The results are available within the Tenstreet system and are automatically sent to HireRight as well, helping save carriers the trouble of duplicate or inaccurate data entry. The integration provides up-to-date and consistent information in both the Tenstreet and HireRight systems, and can help shorten the onboarding process for drivers.

From scheduling a test to viewing the results, every process is paperless and completed with just a few mouse clicks.

Happier Drivers

Tenstreet’s eCCF solution communicates directly with drivers via the Driver Pulse app or website on their phone. For applicants that are on the road, Pulse MD lets clients schedule the driver to a screening location near them. Drivers receive notification of the drug test, collection site details, available parking options, and a digital barcode – all on their cell phone. All they need to do is scan the digital barcode on their cell phone at the collection site, take their test, and wait for the results, which are also returned to them for shared transparency.

Larger Network

Employers will have access to more than 10,000 electronically enabled collection sites and more than 5,000 electronically enabled clinics, as well as thousands of clinics for non-electronically served areas. HireRight’s board-certified Medical Review Officers help ensure test results are reviewed to determine permissible use of controlled substances and to provide alerts if any safety concerns or additional testing are needed.

Saved Resources

This process saves employers time and effort by streamlining the drug and alcohol screening process. Employers will simply access Pulse MD in the Tenstreet system, order their preferred testing or exam services, and choose an appropriate date and clinic location.

This integration also offers substantial savings for carriers, as drug and health screenings can be ordered prior to orientation, saving them from unnecessary travel and orientation expenses for drivers who aren’t able to pass a test.

About HireRight

HireRight helps employers hire the right candidates, by delivering global employment background checks, drug testing, education verification, and electronic Form I-9 and E-Verify solutions. Employers can tailor HireRight’s extensive screening solutions to their unique needs, giving them peace of mind about their hiring and vetting processes. HireRight’s platform integrates with existing HR platforms and applicant tracking systems, giving organizations and candidates the best possible experience.

HireRight is headquartered in Irvine, CA, with offices around the globe including regional headquarters in London, Mexico City and Singapore. Learn more at www.HireRight.com.

About Tenstreet

Tenstreet’s platform connects carriers and drivers, making it easier to fill trucks while staying compliant. We help thousands of motor carriers and private fleets to market, recruit, onboard, and manage drivers. Since 2006, millions of drivers have used Tenstreet’s platform to quickly and securely apply for their next job.

Tenstreet is headquartered in Tulsa, OK. Learn more at www.tenstreet.com.