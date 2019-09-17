Montrose Environmental Group Enhances Its PFAS Water Treatment Solutions by Acquiring ECT2

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (“Montrose”), a high-growth environmental services company, and Emerging Compounds Treatment Technologies, Inc. (“ECT2”), a global leader in cutting-edge solutions that mitigate the impact of emerging contaminants in air and water, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Montrose has acquired ECT2 from its parent company, Haley & Aldrich, Inc. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

ECT2 is a leading provider of novel technologies for removing contaminants from water using a proprietary, cost-effective approach that leverages the properties of ion exchange resins to enable efficient analyte removal and on-site regeneration. With successful applications deployed around the world for contaminants including 1,4-dioxane and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (“PFAS”) in water, its systems have achieved industry-leading uptime and deliver contaminant removal well below specified limits. Due to this advanced technology, ECT2 became the PFAS treatment leader since 2017 in Australia, a country leading the way in PFAS remediation.

This acquisition is consistent with Montrose’s strategy to bring new, innovative technologies to the market that enhance its ability to solve the pressing environmental challenges of today while staying on the forefront of future emerging contaminants. It allows Montrose to further differentiate from other environmental service providers, expand its current water treatment and groundwater remediation practices, and bolster its ability to provide an integrated solution for its clients.

“With a multi-billion-dollar total addressable market for PFAS remediation in the US alone, ECT2’s innovative, field-proven approach will allow Montrose to better capitalize on this growing market,” said Jose Revuelta, Chief Strategy Officer at Montrose. “ECT2 will expedite Montrose’s global expansion through its current leadership position in the treatment of PFAS in Australia.”

ECT2 is unique in its ability to develop and implement patented processes to address significant challenges with emerging contaminants, including PFAS. “We identify difficult problems starting in the lab and develop cost-effective solutions with our proprietary technology to help clean-up the planet,” said Steve Woodard, President of ECT2. “As our mission is in line with Montrose, the marriage of these two companies will further enhance both of our desires to grow internationally in PFAS remediation.”

“We’re excited to see ECT2 take the next step to fulfill their potential under the guidance of its new strategic partner, Montrose,” said Larry Smith, President/CEO of Haley & Aldrich. Smith continued, “It’s been rewarding to see ECT2 grow over the last six years from essentially a start-up within Haley & Aldrich to a recognized leader in the marketplace for PFAS remediation solutions. Montrose is a perfect home for ECT2 given its focus on providing comprehensive, innovative environmental solutions for emerging contaminants.”

About PFAS

According to the EPA, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of man-made chemicals that includes PFOA, PFOS, GenX, and many other chemicals. PFAS have been manufactured and used in a variety of industries around the globe, including in the United States since the 1940s. PFOA and PFOS have been the most extensively produced and studied of these chemicals. Both chemicals are very persistent in the environment and in the human body – meaning they don’t break down and they can accumulate over time. There is evidence that exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse human health effects. For more information, visit www.epa.gov/pfas.

About Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (“Montrose”) is a high-growth environmental services company with more than 50 locations and 1,200 employees in North America. As one of the largest companies focused on environmental solutions, it supports government and commercial organizations with a diverse range of services. The company’s expertise covers everything from comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, permitting, engineering, and remediation. Montrose understands the unique nature of each client’s situation and employs its broad range of capabilities and expertise to offer specialized services — everything from engineering, designing and building anaerobic digesters to landfill gas-to-energy development, tribal gaming environmental studies, preparing CEQA and NEPA documentation and more. Working with Montrose, clients gain the personalized, collaborative attention inherent with a local presence, along with the peace of mind that grows out of national scale and a respected track record. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

About Emerging Compounds Treatment Technologies, Inc.

ECT2, originally formed as a subsidiary of Haley & Aldrich, Inc., is a recognized global leader in the development of engineered solutions for the removal of emerging contaminants, including PFAS, from water and vapor. Using its synthetic resin technologies, ECT2’s systems, including its proprietary regenerable resin system, provide up to 20 times higher capacity than granular activated carbon at lower cost and a fraction of the waste volume. ECT2 is headquartered in Portland, Maine with an international office located in Williamtown NSW, Australia. For more information, visit www.ect2.com.

About Haley & Aldrich

Haley & Aldrich, Inc. has been an environmental and engineering consulting pioneer since its founding in 1957 as one of the first geotechnical engineering firms. Since then, the firm has stayed true to innovating for the sole purpose of delivering greater value more efficiently for clients’ capital, operations, and environmental projects. The firm operates as one team of 700 engineers, scientists, and constructors in 31 offices, ensuring clients benefit from a variety of disciplines and expert perspectives. For more information, visit www.haleyaldrich.com.