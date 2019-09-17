The Stephens Group Invests in Plastic’s Sustainable Future with Stake in Revolution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Stephens Group, LLC has acquired a significant minority interest in Revolution Plastics (“Revolution” or “the Company”), the leading provider of sustainable, closed-loop plastic products serving a wide variety of agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets. The investment was made in support of Arsenal Capital Partners’ controlling investment in the Company. Dhu Thompson, former majority owner and Chairman of Revolution, will continue as a board member and will retain a meaningful investment in the Company. Sean Whiteley, CEO of Revolution, will join the board and also retain a significant investment in the Company. Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Revolution is driven by a single mission: create sustainable plastic solutions that help preserve the environment for future generations. Through its innovative closed-loop system, Revolution markets a wide array of plastic solutions for the agricultural sector, which it then recovers, cleans, and processes into a post-consumer resin (“PCR”). The Company then closes the loop by using this PCR to manufacture the same agricultural products along with other products such as trash can liners, carryout bags, and construction films. This closed-loop system not only produces extremely high quality products but also diverts millions of pounds of plastic waste from landfills each year. The Company’s brands, which include Delta Plastics, Revolution Bag, Revolution Ag, Rodeo Plastics, and Command, are known leaders in promoting environmentally sustainable practices and products in each of their respective markets.

“The Stephens Group is proud to support a local Arkansas business,” commented Witt Stephens, Jr., CEO of The Stephens Group. “I have known Dhu for a long time and admire and respect how he’s been able to build an outstanding business while also advancing a passion we share – conservation.” Clay Hunter, managing director at The Stephens Group, added, “Revolution is truly differentiated and serves as an advantaged platform from which to continue building a sustainability-focused plastics business. This investment fits squarely within our focus on engineered commercial and industrial products, and we are excited to support the business in its next phase of growth. We think very highly of our investment partner, Arsenal, and their expertise in the chemical and plastics industries, and we are looking forward to a long and enduring partnership with both Arsenal and the Revolution team.”

ABOUT REVOLUTION

Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Revolution Believes in Better Plastics that help preserve our environment for future generations. Spanning nearly every industry, the Company’s family of brands delivers sustainable, high-quality plastic products to both consumers and companies alike. Its brands include Delta Plastics, Revolution Bag, Revolution Ag, Rodeo Plastics, and Command. The focus in all areas is to create sustainable closed-loop systems and use as much post-consumer resin as possible in all products manufactured. For more information, visit www.revolutioncompany.com.

ABOUT THE STEPHENS GROUP

The Stephens Group is a private, family-owned investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Stephens family, which has worked with founders and businesses for nearly 90 years, our team provides sophisticated, strategic expertise and takes a partnership approach to help companies successfully achieve their business goals and build long-term value. With over $1.5 billion invested since 2006, The Stephens Group targets investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial and commercial products and services, specialty distribution, B2B food and consumer products, and technology infrastructure and tech-enabled services, as well as select opportunistic situations. For more information, visit www.stephensgroup.com.