Jenne, Inc. Named as a New Distributor for Intermedia

AVON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenne, Inc. has been named as a distributor for Intermedia, a leading Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and business cloud email provider. Jenne will offer its partners the full line of Intermedia products, including Intermedia Unite™ – the all-in-one business phone and communications system with integrated web and video conferencing, team chat, SMS, and more – as well as business email, productivity, data security, and backup and file sharing solutions.

“We are excited to partner with Intermedia and offer Jenne’s partners access to one of the channel’s leading UC providers,” said Patrick Howard, vice president of vendor management and marketing. “Intermedia provides our partners with the ability to offer a full-suite of essential business communication and productivity products all from one provider. That means just one bill, one support team, and one control panel. Plus, their 99.999% uptime SLA and J.D. Power-certified technical assistance means partners can depend on Intermedia for tremendous reliability and support. This is a win-win-win all around.”

Intermedia’s reseller program allows partners to private label under their own name or co-brand alongside Intermedia. Under both options, partners have the opportunity to make 5x more revenue as compared to the industry standard agent model, build significant value in their businesses, all while owning their customer relationships. Partners sell the service, set their own margins, and handle billing and support, while relying on Intermedia for customizable marketing materials, full concierge sales support, Tier 2 and Tier 3 technical support, taxation management, and more. With Intermedia’s advisor/agent model, partners sell under the Intermedia name and realize healthy, recurring commissions. Partners also have the ability to pick and choose which Intermedia program to sell under on a case-by-case basis.

“Intermedia has built its business on being a partner-centric company, which was top of mind with our decision to partner with Jenne. Jenne’s well known personalized service, high level of responsiveness, and flexibility in how they support partners in the growth and development of their businesses is synonymous with our deep commitment to the partner community,” said Jonathan McCormick, chief operating officer and head of sales at Intermedia. “We will continue to put the needs and success of partners first, and look forward to watching the partnership with Jenne flourish as its impressive network of partners accelerate their cloud business growth.”

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a leading U.S. based value-added distributor and master agent of technology products and solutions focusing on unified communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, the Internet of Things (IoT) and the cloud, including equipment and software for the Enterprise and SMB markets. Founded in 1986, Jenne is committed to providing value added resellers, integrators and service providers with a broad product selection, competitive pricing, on-time accurate delivery, outstanding technical support plus ongoing sales and technical training through Jenne University. More than 180 companies partner with Jenne including Avaya, ADTRAN, Extreme Networks, Hanwha Techwin, Konftel, LogMeIn, Mitel, Lifesize, Panasonic Business Telephones, Panasonic Security, Poly, Razberi, RingCentral, Spectralink, Status Solutions, Vidyo, VTech, and 8x8. The company is headquartered in Avon, Ohio.

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and business cloud email provider hyper-focused on delivering easy-to-use and secure communication and collaboration solutions to SMBs and the partners that serve them. More than 125,000 business customers and 6,600 active partners rely on Intermedia for greater reliability and productivity. Intermedia’s broad yet tightly integrated suite of cloud applications is managed through one intuitive point of control, and Intermedia services are backed by a 99.999% uptime service level agreement (SLA). Intermedia’s solutions include Intermedia Unite™ - the all-in-one business phone and communications system with integrated web and video conferencing, team chat, file sharing and backup, and much more, with the desktop and mobile apps that allow for anytime access from virtually any device. Additional Intermedia offerings include business email, office productivity apps, identity and access management, security, and archiving.

Intermedia’s 360° approach to partner success makes it easy for channel partners to sell, set up, manage, and support the cloud while achieving strong margins and creating attractive new revenue streams through both branded and private label programs.

Intermedia is the only business cloud application provider to have been certified by J.D. Power for its superior 24/7 technical support three years in a row – 2016, 2017, and 2018. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.