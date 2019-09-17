Hurricane Electric and NEXTDC Partner to Bring Increased Global Network Connectivity to Sydney

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone and NEXTDC, Australia’s leading independent data center operator with a nationwide network of Tier III and Tier IV facilities, announced today that Hurricane Electric has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) in NEXTDC’s S1 Sydney Data Center. The new PoP is located at 4 Eden Park Drive, Macquarie Park, approximately 15 km from Sydney’s central business district.

NEXTDC S1 Sydney offers 5,800 m2 of technical space, with capacity for 2,800 racks, delivering seamless and secure access to NEXTDC’s entire national ecosystem of 550+ partners comprising the largest public and private cloud platforms, ISP and MSP providers and the nations carrier networks. NEXTDC’s Uptime Institute certified facilities deliver organizations a 100% uptime guarantee of the critical infrastructure that drives their business forward, and are the only data center provider in the market to deliver customers this level of business assurance.

This PoP is Hurricane Electric’s third in Sydney and fourth in Australia and will provide enterprises in Sydney and New South Wales with improved fault tolerance, load balancing and congestion management in the delivery of next generation IP connectivity services.

Sydney is quickly developing a strong ecosystem for the tech community, and has recently announced the creation of an innovation hub, similar to Silicon Valley. The new innovation hub is expected to create 10,000 jobs by 2036 and has had a warm reception from global tech companies.

Adam Scully, Chief Sales Officer at NEXTDC said, “We are excited to welcome Hurricane Electric to the NEXTDC ecosystem. They are a company on the forefront of innovation for global connectivity. Their exciting growth strategy and vision for helping customers to build resilient and reliable networks closely aligns to the commitment NEXTDC makes to our customers. Our vision is to empower our customers to leverage the full capability of the digital era. Our partnership with companies like Hurricane Electric enables us to deliver on that promise.”

Customers of NEXTDC in and around Sydney now have a variety of new connectivity options and access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports. Additionally, customers at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 7,500 different networks via more than 200 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

“We’re pleased to provide NEXTDC’s customers in and around Sydney with cost-effective global connectivity options,” said Mike Leber, President of Hurricane Electric. “The addition of this new location is important for our continued expansion in Australia and will help meet the bandwidth needs of the tech boom that Sydney is experiencing.”

NEXTDC’s Sydney S1 Data Center Highlights:

S1 is an Uptime Institute Tier III certified facility for design and constructed facility

The only data center in New South Wales certified as a NABERS 5-Star rated infrastructure facility for energy efficiency

S1 is the only data centre in NSW to achieve Uptime Institute Tier III Gold certification for Operational Sustainability, a globally recognised capability that demonstrates the operational excellence of a facility

IT load capacity of 16MW

Direct connection to international internet exchanges, accessed via NEXTDC’s diverse partner ecosystem

Multi-layered security protocols with individual authentication using combined biometric fingerprint technology and ID access cards, extensive CCTV network and 24/7 onsite security staff.

About Hurricane Electric

Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to over 200 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 7,500 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa and a PoP in Australia. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection. Connection speeds available include 100GE (100 gigabits/second), 10GE, and gigabit ethernet.

About NEXTDC

NEXTDC is an ASX-200 listed technology company and Asia’s most innovative Data Centre-as-a-Service provider. We are building the infrastructure platform for the digital economy, delivering the critical power, security and connectivity for global cloud computing providers, enterprise and government.

NEXTDC is recognised globally for the design, construction and operation of Australia’s only network of Uptime Institute certified Tier IV facilities, and the only data centre operator in the Southern Hemisphere to achieve Tier IV Gold certification for Operational Sustainability. NEXTDC has a strong focus on sustainability and operational excellence through renewable energy sources and delivering world-class operational efficiency. Our data centres have been engineered to deliver exceptional levels of efficiency and the industry’s lowest Total Cost of Operation through NABERS 5-star energy efficiency.

NEXTDC as a company has been a certified carbon neutral organisation under the Australian Government’s Carbon Neutral Initiative in line with National Carbon Offset Standard (NCOS) for Organisations.

Our Cloud Centre partner ecosystem is Australia’s most dynamic digital marketplace, comprising >560 carriers, cloud providers and IT service providers, enabling local and international customers to source and connect with cloud platforms, service providers and vendors to build complex hybrid cloud networks and scale their critical IT infrastructure services.