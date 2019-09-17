Zscaler and CrowdStrike Partner to Provide Joint Customers with Seamless Protection Across the Cloud and the Endpoint

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zscaler, Inc., (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced a partnership with CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. CrowdStrike’s AI-powered Threat Graph will integrate with Zscaler’s cloud security platform to provide customers with real-time threat detection and automated policy enforcement that improves security across their networks and endpoints.

“In a cloud and mobile-first world, companies must contend with a growing number of devices within the organization, as well as employees’ desire for fast and simple access to internal and external applications, all of which puts pressure on IT departments to provide secure employee access,” said Punit Minocha, SVP of Business Development, Zscaler. “Zscaler’s robust platform with AI and ML capability, combined with CrowdStrike’s endpoint telemetry, will provide our customers a significantly improved security posture and automated remediation across their organizations.”

Joint customers will benefit from the partnership by being able to easily leverage each company’s offerings to secure their organizations through rich conditional access, which prevents infected or non-compliant devices from obtaining corporate resources until appropriate remediation has taken place. The integration will also provide customers with automated one-click access to CrowdStrike’s endpoint telemetry, SSL inspection on the endpoint, always-on threat protection with real-time intelligence, and visibility into endpoints with zero-day indicators of compromise (IOCs) identified by Zscaler.

“We are excited to partner with Zscaler, another recognized market leader, to provide our joint customers a cloud-native integration that seamlessly secures workloads and utilizes the power of CrowdStrike’s scalable telemetry,” said Matthew Polly, vice president of Worldwide Business Development, Channels at CrowdStrike. “In today’s threat environment, visibility and speed are the difference between whether you or the adversary win. This partnership will equip customers with real-time, actionable threat detection, delivered through CrowdStrike’s AI-powered Threat Graph, and automated policy enforcement to identify and stop threats fast, delivering the seamless user experience organizations have come to expect from CrowdStrike and Zscaler.”

The integration will offer mutual customers:

SSL inspection, data processing, and decision-making on the endpoint

Always-on zero-day and ransomware protection with real-time, actionable threat intelligence and automated remediation on- and off-network

Seamless protection with automated one-click usage of CrowdStrike’s endpoint telemetry

Complete visibility into endpoints exposed to files identified by Zscaler as malicious

Intelligent posture check between Zscaler App and the CrowdStrike agent that provides application access aligned with business policy

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike® Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform's single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates over two trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world's most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) enables the world's leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss.

