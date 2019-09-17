ThreatConnect Partners With RSA® To Bring New SOAR Solution to Market

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThreatConnect, Inc.®, provider of the industry’s only intelligence-driven security operations platform is proud to announce a new partnership with RSA to offer the ThreatConnect Platform as the security orchestration, analytics, and response (SOAR) and Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) solution for the RSA NetWitness® Platform. The new product will be known as the RSA NetWitness Orchestrator Built on ThreatConnect™.

Mike Adler, vice president of product, RSA NetWitness Platform, said, “Working with ThreatConnect is exciting. RSA chose to expand RSA NetWitness Platform’s value by partnering with ThreatConnect because of the intelligence embedded throughout. Quick visibility is great, but quick visibility plus immediate context of threats is even better.”

Organizations need to anticipate and prevent threats specific to their organization, as well as reduce the time to detect and respond to a wide range of threats by making their security operations and analysts more efficient. With RSA NetWitness Orchestrator Built on ThreatConnect as part of the RSA NetWitness Platform, teams will use the platform to perform consistent and collaborative security operations, enrich investigative cases, and reduce the response time, including containment and remediation, to seconds or minutes -- not days or weeks.

ThreatConnect CEO Adam Vincent said, “We are thrilled that RSA is partnering with us to include the full capabilities of our SOAR platform, including the capabilities of our TIP. Our Platform allows organizations to incorporate intelligence in all aspects of security operations including orchestration and workflow functionality. Being a part of the RSA NetWitness Platform only enhances what we have always believed -- that orchestration can be a force multiplier when intelligence is built into the solution.”

Current RSA NetWitness customers will see a preview of the joint solution at RSA Charge September 16 - 18, 2019. RSA NetWitness Orchestrator Built on ThreatConnect is expected to be available in Q4.

About ThreatConnect

ThreatConnect, Inc. provides a proactive and efficient approach to security by enabling enhanced detection, shortened response, and reduced risk. Designed by analysts but built for the entire team (security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and security leadership), ThreatConnect’s intelligence-driven security operations platform is the only solution available today with intelligence, automation, analytics, and workflows in a single platform. To learn more about our threat intelligence platform (TIP) or security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solutions, visit ThreatConnect.com.