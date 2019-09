フジテレビが放映するFIVBワールドカップバレーボール 2019日本大会のストリーミングでビジュアルオンとKDDIが提携、日本のライブスポーツで超低遅延CMAFとマルチアングルを先駆的に採用

VisualOn and KDDI have partnered to enable Fuji Television Network, Inc. to provide fans a compelling experience for the 2019 FIVB Volleyball World Cup Japan. Viewers will be able to watch the matches in ultra-low latency as well as use a second screen to view different camera angles – following popular players or watching a ceiling cam, allowing a better view of movements and tactics – promising a revolutionary, immersive sports experience. (Photo: Business Wire)