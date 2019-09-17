 Avii and Squire & Company Collaboration Produces New Accounting Practice Management Features for Small-to-Medium Firms

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AviiTM, provider of the Avii Workspace TM integrated SaaS platform for tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and compliance firms, has been selected by Squire, one of the nation’s largest regional accounting firms and Utah’s largest locally-owned accounting firm, as its practice management technology solution.

The Squire Innovation Task Force, comprised of partners, engagement managers and administrative staff, has been actively involved in finding ways to transparently connect the firm’s staff and immersive service lines with clients to showcase its higher perspective. In the selection of Avii, Squire is resolving the gaping holes in today’s accounting software platforms and applications. Avii Workspace is a firm-wide, unified practice management platform that spans all services.

Squire’s Innovation Task Force has worked with Avii to significantly influence Avii’s development of solutions to meet the specific automation requirements for firms from one- to 200 employees. As a result, Avii Workspace makes automation and artificial intelligence, formerly only available to Big 4 and Top 50 accounting, now accessible for a low license fee to every accounting firm regardless of size.

Squire joins firms like KPMG and Withum in selecting Avii as a software automation partner. Avii has more than 18-years’ experience serving Big 4 and Top 50 accounting firms, with Withum announcing collaboration with Avii in July, resulting in firm-wide deployment of the Withum Experience Powered by AviiTM.

Today’s announcement further underscores Avii’s ability to make enterprise-class functionality available for accounting firms of 20 employees and fewer, which comprise 80 percent of the accounting firms in the United States.

“Avii Workspace enables additional functionality, streamlined workflow, cost savings and, most importantly, improved client experiences for every accounting firm, regardless of size,” said Lyle Ball. “The Avii Workspace platform allows you to start with the functions that are causing the most stress to you and your firm, while allowing you to keep and interconnect the best-in-class solutions you don’t want to abandon – all at a pace that matches your firm’s desire for change management.”

Jonyce Bullock, CPA, CEO at Squire said, “We are excited about our selection of the Avii Workspace to fill our needs in providing a higher perspective as a forward-thinking and client-centric organization. Avii is providing new opportunities for us to work in ways that save time and add value.”

Brandon Allfrey, a partner and member of the Innovation Task Force at Squire added, “The comprehensive solution from Avii allows Squire to streamline processes across the firm and create transparency in how we work for, and with our clients. We have been searching for this level of capability for a very long time in the accounting industry. Avii Workspace will greatly enhance the experience of our staff and our clients.” In addition to his role at Squire, Allfrey serves as Utah’s delegate to the AICPA, as a board member of the Utah Association of CPAs (UACPA) and was a Senior Business Consultant at Thomson Reuters.

Over the past three years, the accounting industry has seen a high volume of dialog and development efforts from multiple organizations, including CPA.com, a subsidiary of the AICPA, to design and build the level of automation solutions missing from the industry’s entrenched software providers. During this same time, many accounting firms spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on custom solutions based on popular mainstream platforms only to discover they still failed to meet their specific automation requirements. Avii is a superior alternative to these offerings at a much lower cost, Ball and Allfrey concluded.

About Avii

Avii provides tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and compliance organizations with an integrated suite of most-required practice management software solutions. Avii Workspace is the first true SaaS HubTM, giving consultants and clients a single portal and a unified workspace for the functions that drive consistent workflow, business intelligence and communication to propel business success. For more information about the Avii Workspace platform, visit www.Avii.com.

About Squire

Squire & Company is one of the region’s largest full-service accounting firms providing excellence for clients since 1973. With offices in Orem and now in downtown Salt Lake City the firm is the largest locally owned firm in Utah where it has been named Best Companies to Work For by Utah Business Magazine and Best Firms to Work For by Accounting Today. Squire focuses its expertise on strategies to provide a higher perspective for their clients. For more, visit www.squire.com.

