Community Welcomes Two New Premium Media Brands

Community, powered by Xandr, welcomes two additional premium media brands; Bloomberg and Vudu, building upon previously announced partners. Current Community partners include, WarnerMedia's CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, B/R Live, Otter Media, and Warner Bros., as well as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Cheddar, VICE, Hearst Magazines, Newsy, Philo, Tubi, and Xumo.

Built on Xandr’s powerful technology and consumer insights, Community simplifies and enhances an advertiser’s connection to unique audiences. Community enables advertisers to reach their audiences at scale in a brand-safe, privacy-protected, and premium video environment.

“ Community is successful because of its partners and the premium content they produce every day,” said Brian Lesser, CEO of Xandr. “ Together with our Community partners, we are helping advertisers reach interested consumers on whatever device they watch their favorite show. With Xandr’s powerful technology and unique consumer insights, combined with the best content in the world – Community is making advertising matter.”

Advertisers need to connect to digital video and TV audiences. Xandr’s Cross-Screen Addressable solution enables advertisers to reach these audiences across screens, allowing advertisers to combine the power of addressable TV with the precision and scale of digital. Community is layered with valuable first-party insights stemming from AT&T’s 170 million direct-to-consumer relationships. Community’s privacy-forward approach to attribution allows advertisers to reach audiences based on intent, interest and lifestyle, helping advertisers gauge brand health and manage frequency caps.

