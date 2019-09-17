Deputy and Revel Systems Join Forces to Deliver Comprehensive Point of Sale and Workforce Management Solution

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deputy, the leading cloud-based workforce management platform, today announced a new integration with Revel Systems, a leading provider of a cloud-based point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform.

The integration syncs sales data information from the Revel POS with Deputy’s scheduling software to help business leaders appropriately schedule and manage employees based on sales volume and demand signals and save time on administrative tasks.

Key features of the integration include:

The combined Deputy and Revel solution removes the need for dual entry for employee data when onboarding new team members. Deputy and Revel now enable employee records to sync directly from one platform to the next. Faster payroll execution. Managers can approve and run payroll in a few easy steps by automatically syncing timesheet data from Revel to Deputy.

“We see too many managers laser-focused on low-level tasks that end up taking hours away from connecting with customers, their employees and other valuable activities,” said Ashik Ahmed, Deputy CEO and co-founder. “Our new partnership with Revel will save businesses and managers a significant amount of time, allowing easier coordination of their staff and payroll, all from their mobile device, all in one application.”

Deputy users can connect to teams regardless of device — including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Android, managing their workforce from any location.

“Both Revel and Deputy share a mission to make work life easier for business owners everywhere,” said Reggie Kimble, Revel vice president of product management. “Our combined offering helps businesses better care for employees and staff, while also making day-to-day processes more efficient. We’re excited to have Deputy as a valued member of the Revel Integrated program.”

Deputy provides the tools to allow business owners to better manage their staff. The platform provides a single channel to submit tasks, shifts, push notifications, as well as employee tools to start, finish, and swap shifts. Deputy also keeps businesses compliant with ever-changing labor legislation. Revel Systems Point of Sale and business platform enables owners and operators to streamline and enhance day-to-day operations.

The integration is now available to Deputy customers. Learn more about Deputy and Revel’s partnership offering, or schedule a demo with Deputy or Revel.

About Deputy

Deputy is the ultimate employee management tool, connecting businesses and employees seamlessly through technology. By simplifying scheduling, timesheets, tasks and workplace communication, Deputy helps businesses transform operations and empower employees to work the way they want. With brilliant apps and one-click payroll integration, Deputy makes work easier. For more information, visit www.deputy.com, or find us on Twitter, Facebook, the App Store or Google Play.

About Revel

Revel Systems powers the ambitions of restaurants and retailers with a robust cloud-based point of sale (POS) and business management system. The Revel Essentials™ solution, which has been deployed at thousands of customer locations, is designed for the needs of small chains or single sites. The Revel Enterprise™ solution is tailored for large chains and leads the industry with a broad footprint of national, big brand customer implementations. Improving day-to-day operations and fueling merchant growth, Revel’s streamlined ecosystem helps customers seize their future by pairing an intuitive POS with powerful management tools on a single platform. Founded in 2010 with major offices in Atlanta, Lithuania, and San Francisco, Revel is a leading member of the Apple Enterprise Mobility Program. For more information, please visit http://revelsystems.com/ or call (415) 744-1433.