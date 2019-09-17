CS Hudson and IRG Launch R|Evolution to Early Success; Announce New Deal With Simon Property Group for Rapid Expansion of Innovative Rotating Pop-Up Model

The first brands to participate in R|Evolution include: TatBrow, Tangle Angel, TRU Niagen, Swiss Relief, Fingernails2go, MYTAGALONGS, Because I Am A Girl, Instant Effects, Ornaments for Opportunity and CB-Dadi’ Oil. (Photo: Business Wire)

R|Evolution will offer consumers an exciting rotating experience every 90-days – aiming to “flip retail on its head” with an innovative model for the future. (Photo: Business Wire)

RIVERHEAD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Experiential marketing leaders CS Hudson and International Retail Management and Consulting Group (IRG) unveiled their latest collaboration dubbed – R|Evolution – last Thursday at the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead, NY. An immersive pop-up shop that provides digitally native and emerging brands the opportunity to participate in a pop-up brick-and-mortar experience, R|Evolution gives consumers an exciting rotating experience every 90 days – aiming to “flip retail on its head” with an innovative model for the future. On the heels of this launch, the two partners also announced a new deal with Simon Property Group to expand to three new locations before the end of the year.

The sneak-peek opening event was hosted on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Tanger Outlet Center in Long Island, NY. The event served to launch the new concept, which offers consumers unique opportunities to interact with digitally native, direct-to-consumer and licensed brands in a physical retail environment. The first brands to participate include: TatBrow, Tangle Angel, TRU Niagen, Swiss Relief, Fingernails2go, MYTAGALONGS, Because I Am A Girl, Instant Effects, Ornaments for Opportunity and CB-Dadi’ Oil. For eight of the brands, this is their worldwide launch into physical retail.

The unique 2,500-sq.ft. pop-up venue provides a shop-in-shop environment where up to a dozen high quality brands participate in 90-day stints supported by a fully inclusive operational pop-up shop model that is exciting for both consumers and retailers alike.

R|Evolution provides a complete, turn-key solution—from installing the entire shop, staging the merchandise, tracking results, and providing brand ambassadors able to educate the consumer, create excitement and sell product—all at a fraction of the traditional cost.

By the end of this year, CS Hudson and IRG are slated to open three additional pop-ups branded “LaunchPad powered by R|Evolution” in partnership with Simon Properties – an S&P 100 company and global leader in shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations with properties across North America, Europe and Asia. This expansion will bring the R|Evolution experience to consumers in the common areas of shopping malls in Fla., Penn. and Ill. The unprecedented early expansion signifies what the co-founders believe will be an impressive growth trajectory as the initiative scales up—providing even greater opportunities for online brands to engage with their consumers via physical retail.

R|Evolution has set out to revolutionize the pop-up experience category—giving shoppers access to the exciting brands and experiences they are looking for. This is just the beginning.

About CS Hudson: CS Hudson – a leader in experiential pop-ups, shop-in-shops and marketing activations specializing in turnkey services and purpose-built solutions nationwide. Innovative, resourceful, versatile and creative, CS Hudson's experienced professionals are renowned throughout the industry for their expertise in developing, implementing and managing immersive experiential, capital refresh and facility projects within the retail, restaurant, healthcare and commercial sectors. Working throughout the U.S. with companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500s, CS Hudson provides a tailored approach to meet the needs of its clients, all with unique concepts, brands, budgets, challenges and goals. For more information, visit www.cs-hudson.com/experiential.

About International Retail Management and Consulting Group: International Retail Management and Consulting Group, (IRG) is a trusted leader in direct-to-consumer retail operations, pop-up locations and carts, kiosks for some of the world’s top brands—perfecting the art of specialty retail marketing with direct experience in the operation of more than 1,000 locations and automated retail locations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Las Vegas, IRG evolved from the largest owner-operated specialty retailer in the world, American Kiosk Management (AKM) which proudly served over 52 million guests, amassing more than $1.7 billion in sales for Proactiv®, the company’s most prominent client. Their customized specialty retail marketing includes testing, launching and operating multiple pop-ups, carts, and kiosks for leading companies, including Guthy-Renker, Blue Moon Hemp/Swiss Relief, One Two Cosmetics®, ABC Mouse, Revlon, Solar City, Vivint Solar, Great Foods, and Hess Toy Trucks to just name a few. For more information, visit www.irg-retail.com.

