Accenture leverages data analytics solutions to help Deutsche Bahn Cargo and Mars Inc. increase productivity and reduce risk.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is helping Deutsche Bahn Cargo (“DB Cargo”) and Mars Inc. uncover business insights and revenue growth opportunities with analytics solutions powered by Splunk that identify trends and improvement opportunities from enterprise data.

DB Cargo, a German railway company, is using Accenture’s IoT Factory to help customers monitor items stored in freight cars more precisely. The IoT Factory solution provides DB Cargo with insights from the rail operator’s internet of things (IoT) network, including predictive maintenance based on shock detection data from locomotives. This has enabled DB Cargo to improve the quality of its daily sensor data and create opportunities to use data for new revenue streams.

“Accenture and Splunk are strong ecosystem partners providing highly professional, industrialized delivery and consulting expertise and helping us to capture the value of real-time data analytics for the future of rail freight,” said Fabian Stöffler, vice president of asset digitization and head of amspire Digital Lab at DB Cargo AG.

Accenture also offers security services with a security information and event management solution based on Splunk’s Enterprise Security solution. Accenture has helped Mars Inc., a global food, confectionary, pet care, veterinary care, and food science company, improve its cyber resilience by using actionable intelligence and advanced analytics to detect advanced internal and external threats.

“Thanks to the joint solutions from Accenture and Splunk, we have turned our data into insights that drive meaningful business outcomes,” said Gregory Poniatowski, a Senior Cyber Security Engineer at Mars. “Our team is able to find data across departments to enable more strategic and proactive decisions every day, which ultimately improves our customer service and increases productivity.”

Athina Kanioura, chief analytics officer and global lead at Accenture Applied Intelligence, said, “We are committed to helping our clients transform their businesses through best-in-class AI-powered solutions and industry expertise. Our work with Splunk is one way we are delivering on that promise, finding new value in how data is leveraged across the enterprise, which in turn enables us to deliver robust capabilities that help clients drive revenue and optimize critical business operations.”

In recent survey-based research from Accenture, respondents ranked technologies associated with real-time data capture and analysis as the ones most important to transform/improve business processes from among the 28 technologies included in the survey.

Accenture’s collaboration with Splunk has resulted in new solutions that incorporate innovative capabilities around artificial intelligence, demand forecasting, IoT and supply chain management. The companies began collaborating in 2016 to integrate Splunk products and cloud services into Accenture’s application services, security and digital offerings.

“Our fast-growing relationship with Splunk enables us to help clients differentiate themselves and grow their business by using data in new ways that go beyond IT and security, enabling them to drive incremental business value across all departments within their organizations,” said Jeff Chancey, a managing director with Accenture’s Ecosystem and Ventures practice.

