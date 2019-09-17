Tetra Tech Wins $48M USAID Global Marine Pollution Prevention Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Company a $48 million contract to reduce and prevent the global pollution of marine debris in our oceans. Clean Cities Blue Ocean (CCBO) will serve as USAID's flagship program to target ocean plastics directly at their source in cities and towns.

The global crisis of marine plastic pollution—an estimated eight million metric tons of plastic pouring into the ocean each year—originates in rapidly urbanizing areas throughout the developing world.

Under the five-year CCBO contract, Tetra Tech will build capacity in developing countries to improve waste management practices through innovative reuse and recycling strategies, and strengthen local and regional markets for recycled plastic. Tetra Tech will develop sustainable technology solutions to change recycling behaviors, collect and aggregate waste data, and promote market-based solutions that support long-term health of our oceans and coastal cities. Tetra Tech will also assist USAID in building global support to combat marine debris.

“This contract represents a paradigm shift in addressing the problem of marine debris at its source rather than once the waste reaches the ocean,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Tetra Tech is pleased to support USAID in this landmark program to reduce marine plastic pollution worldwide and improve the health of our oceans and coastal cities.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science® to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com, follow us on Twitter (@TetraTech), or like us on Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.