Bluespring Wealth Partners Leads Acquisition of Financial Interest in Beacon Financial Group

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beacon Financial Group is the latest RIA to join Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC (Bluespring Wealth Partners), a business focused exclusively on acquiring experienced registered investment advisor and wealth management firms. Bluespring Wealth Partners spearheaded the acquisition of President Steve Engro’s ownership in the company.

Established by Engro in 1995, Beacon Financial Group has offices in Dallas and Austin, Texas.

“ Steve’s strong leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and desire to establish a sound succession strategy for his firm were evident in our first meeting,” said Stuart Silverman, President of Bluespring Wealth Partners. “ We appreciate his initiative to plan for the future and look forward to working together to kick-start Beacon Financial Group’s next chapter.”

The professionals of Beacon Financial Group collectively oversee $800 million in assets and provide full financial planning, fee-based wealth management, and insurance services.

“ At this time in our firm’s history, it’s critical to fully align with a strategic partner who can ensure we’re well-positioned for the years to come,” said Engro. “ I have full confidence our relationship with Bluespring Wealth Partners will enhance the experience for our clients and allow Beacon Financial Group to serve our clients and their heirs for the decades to come.”

About Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC

Through streamlined and unique succession strategies, Bluespring Wealth Partners is dedicated to the acquisition and servicing of wealth management firms seeking continuity for clients and the business they have built. Bluespring Wealth Partners was established with the express purpose of helping entrepreneurs transition their business to the next level of growth through successor identification and training, flexible ownership arrangements, institutional-level capital support, and earn-out optimization.

By focusing on partnership as the driver of success, we help business owners ensure a lasting legacy while preserving the core values on which their firms were built.

Bluespring Wealth Partners is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kestra Financial, Inc.

For more information about Bluespring Wealth Partners, please visit www.bluespringwealth.com.

Appropriately licensed members of Beacon Financial offer investment advisory services through Beacon Financial Group or through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC (Kestra AS), and offer securities through Kestra Investment Services, LLC (Kestra IS), member FINRA/SIPC. Bluespring Wealth, Kestra AS, Kestra IS, and Beacon Financial Group are affiliated firms.